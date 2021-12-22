Ratings: Rare Tuesday NFL Games Blindside ‘The Bachelorette’ Finale

Fox had two COVID-delayed football games last night

Fox aired two COVID-delayed NFL games last night: the Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Football Team and the Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams. Both began at 7 p.m. ET.

Tuesday was supposed to be all about “The Bachelorette” (hopefully) finding love. But then COVID got involved, and the NFL ended up being the TV ratings story last night.

“The Bachelorette” Season 18 finale from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. averaged a 0.6 rating among adults 18-49 and 3.3 million total viewers. The “After the Final Rose” special at 10 had a 0.5 rating and 2.8 million total viewers.

After eight weeks, Bachelorette Michelle Young narrowed the finalists to two men: 26-year-old Brandon Jones, a traveling nurse recruiter from Portland, Oregon and 27-year-old Nayte Olukoya, a sales executive from Minnesota. And during the finale on Tuesday night, Michelle chose Nayte as the winner of the season, with Nayte proposing marriage and Michelle accepting. The franchise continues with Season 26 of “The Bachelor,” which premieres on Jan. 3 with Clayton Echard as the leading man.

CBS, NBC and The CW all aired reruns Tuesday. Of note, NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” Christmas special from 9 to 11 p.m. got a 0.3 rating in the key demo and 1.9 million total viewers.

From 8 to 10 p.m., Fox was first in ratings with a 2.9 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 11.8 million, according to preliminary numbers.

ABC was second in ratings with a 0.6 and in total viewers with 3.1 million.

CBS and NBC tied for third in ratings, both with a 0.3. CBS was third in total viewers with 2.7 million, NBC was fourth with 1.7 million.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1 and in total viewers with 387,000.