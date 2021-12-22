Lester Holt in Mayfield, KY following deadly tornadoes in Dec. 2021 (#1)

NBC News

How ‘NBC Nightly News’ Has Gained Ground on ‘ABC World News Tonight’ in 2021 (Chart)

by | December 22, 2021 @ 8:42 AM

Viewership gap between David Muir and Lester Holt has basically been cut in half

A year ago, ABC’s “World News Tonight” was crushing NBC’s “Nightly News” by a gap of 1.7 million total viewers, according to Nielsen. As it stands today, Lester Holt’s evening news program is within about 900,000 total viewers of David Muir’s. That’s an improvement of about 47% from the chasm this time last year.

While there is still a sizable difference between the two shows — 900,000 viewers isn’t peanuts, that would be like the No. 1 primetime show on The CW — the ground made up by the NBC News program this year has been pretty impressive. And with the exception of a small hiccup from August to September, it’s also been very steady.

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

