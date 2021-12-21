Ratings: ‘Dynasty’ Season 5 Premiere Is Show’s Most-Watched Episode in 2 Years

This “Dynasty” may not be your mom’s “Dynasty” (or really, not a dynasty at all), but The CW show did have a pretty solid Season 5 premiere.

On Monday night, “Dynasty” drew the series’ largest audience, 382,000 viewers, in more than two years. (Since Episode 7 of Season 3). A second episode at 9 p.m. shed some of the 8 o’clock hour’s audience.

Unfortunately, the two soapy hours didn’t shake the Nielsen standings up at all. The CW still settled for last place in terms of both ratings among adults 18-49 and total viewers. ABC, which aired the “Monday Night Football” game, easily won the evening.

NBC finished second in the key demo and third in terms of total viewers, re-airing “Annie Live!” It was, of course, very much not live.

ABC was first in ratings with a 1.4 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 7.5 million, according to preliminary numbers. Those were the averages from the broadcast channel’s airing of the Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears game, a simulcast with cable channel ESPN.

NBC was second in ratings with a 0.3 and third in total viewers with 1.6 million. Those were the “Annie” averages.

CBS and Fox tied for third in ratings, both with a 0.2. CBS was second in total viewers with 2.6 million, Fox was fourth with 1.4 million.

For its part, CBS re-aired its Tony Bennett-Lady Gaga special, and then some “NCIS”-franchise episodes.

Fox ran with the original two-hour special, “Secrets of Christmas: Revealed,” which pretty much only revealed that nobody especially cared about the secrets of Christmas.

The CW was fifth in ratings with a 0.1 and in total viewers with 347,000. Both “Dynasty” episodes settled for a 0.1 rating in the 18-49 demo. The 9 o’clock one received 312,000 total viewers.