Amazon’s ‘Wheel of Time’ Topped 1.1 Billion Minutes Streamed in First 3 Days, Nielsen Says

Amazon Prime Video’s “Wheel of Time” wasted no time in topping 1 billion minutes streamed, according to Nielsen. As a matter of fact, it barely took three days to hit that number.

“Wheel of Time” clocked in with 1.163 streaming minutes during the week of Nov. 15 through Nov. 21. The show was released on Nov. 19. Three episodes were made available for streaming.

The No. 2 original series, “Tiger King,” bowed to 685 million minutes streamed. That one, a five-episode followup to the original eight-episode series, was released on Nov. 17. Catch-up viewing of the first season (from the week in question) was also tallied toward that total.

Netflix’s “Red Notice” was No. 1 overall, and on the movie top 10, with a whopping 1.7 billion minutes streamed.

Although Amazon’s “Wheel of Time” topped the original programming top 10 chart, Netflix held spots 2-10. After the aforementioned “Tiger King,” “The Great British Baking Show” was third with 513 million minutes, “You” was fourth with 489 million, “Narcos: Mexico” was fifth with 428 million, “Cowboy Bepop,” which was recently canceled, took sixth and 414 million, “Big Mouth” landed in seventh with 319 million, “Maid” took eighth with 302 million, “Locke & Key” was ninth with 293 million, and rounding out the top 10 was “Hellbound” with 272 million streamed minutes.

On the movie list, “Red Notice” ruled, but Netflix faced stiff competition from Disney+. The latter streaming service managed six of the top 10 streamed movies of the week, with “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” in second with 878 million streamed minutes.

An older offering made the movie top 10 — holiday classic “Home Alone” on Disney+, which landed at seventh and clocked in 167 million streamed minutes.

Jolie Lash contributed to this report.