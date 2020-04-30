‘Bad Education’ Star Allison Janney Was ‘Blown Away by the Layers of Deception’ in True-Life Embezzlement Story (Video)

Costar Ray Romano says it was a “no-brainer” for him to join the cast because a “superhero” was involved

| April 30, 2020 @ 12:32 PM

“Bad Education” star Allison Janney says she was “blown away by the layers of deception” detailed in the script of the movie, which does a deep dive into the largest embezzlement scandal in public school history.

“Bad Education” tells the true story of a Long Island superintendent, Frank Tassone (played by Hugh Jackman), who embezzled $2.2 million of taxpayer money from the school district. The real Tassone was sentenced to four to 12 years in prison for larceny. Janney plays another school executive. Rachel Bhargava, a junior reporter for the school paper (played by Geraldine Viswanathan), is assigned to do a puff piece on a proposed building project at the school. Against the wishes of her student editor (Alex Wolff) but encouraged to be a real journalist in a chance conversation with school superintendent Taccone, she begins digging into the school files and uncovers a broad-ranging pattern of false expenses and fraud.

“I don’t think [they] were bad people, I just felt [they] were misguided,” Janney told TheWrap’s Beatrice Verhoeven. “[They] had good intentions, but maybe made some bad choices… I was blown away by the layers of deception that went on, it was just fascinating.”

Also Read: 'Bad Education' Fact Check: Did a Student Newspaper Really Break the Roslyn School Embezzlement Story?

Viswanathan was drawn to the script because of the unlikely heroes of the tale.

“I am interested in characters that are forced into a situation – it’s interesting to see people out of their depth,” Viswanathan explained. “Rachel just stumbles into this situation because she followed her curiosity so I just thought that’s interesting — the heroes are the student newspaper staff writers.”

Wolff added, “I liked that when you see these type of movies, the people that break the stories are these hungry, altruistic people who want justice and I really liked that my character wants everything BUT justice — he doesn’t want to do it. Then he ends up doing the right thing. I thought that was a realistic portrait — probably a lot of the times when you have these bombshell stories, I bet people, especially young people, are afraid to speak up.”

Also Read: 'Bad Education': Did Frank Tassone Really Buy a House With a Secret Out-of-Town Boyfriend?

Ultimately, director Cory Finley said the film is about “crime, education, and the uncomfortable relationship between education and money and capitalism.”

“Bad Education” was released on April 25 on HBO.

Watch the video above.

Antonio Banderas, Kerry Washington and 95 More Portraits From TheWrap's Toronto Studio (Photos)

  • TIFF2019 portrait split
  • Robert Pattinson, Robert Eggers, and Willem Dafoe, The Lighthouse
  • Kerry Washington, American Son
  • Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
  • Bryce Dallas Howard, Dads
  • Isabelle Huppert, Frankie
  • Isabelle Huppert and Ira Sachs, Frankie
  • Christopher Plummer, Knives Out
  • Katherine Langford, Knives Out
  • Jaeden Martell, Knives Out
  • Jamie Lee Curtis, Knives Out
  • Don Johnson, Knives Out
  • Toni Collette, Knives Out
  • Knives Out Cast and Director Rian Johnson
  • Finn Wittrock, Renée Zellweger, and Rupert Goold, Judy
  • Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
  • Leslie Odom Jr, Harriet
  • Kasi Lemmons, Harriet
  • Harriet Director and Cast
  • Marielle Heller, A Beautiful Day
  • Enrico Colantoni, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
  • Kelvin Harrison Jr, Waves
  • Alexa Demie, Waves
  • Lucas Hedges, Waves
  • Taylor Russell, Waves
  • Trey Edward Shults, Waves
  • Waves Cast and Director Trey Edward Schults
  • Dakota Johnson, The Friend
  • Jason Segel, The Friend
  • Matthew Teague, Dakota Johnson, Jason Segel, and Gabriela Cowperthwaite, The Friend
  • Jamie Dornan, Synchronic
  • Jamie Dornan and Ally Ioannides, Synchronic
  • Ally Ioannides, Justin Benson, Jamie Dornan, and Aaron Moorhead,Synchronic
  • Priyanka Chopra Jonas, The Sky is Pink
  • Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Shonali Bose, The Sky is Pink
  • Isla Fisher, Greed
  • Isla Fisher and Steve Coogan, Greed
  • Beanie Feldstein, How to Build a Girl
  • Alfie Allen, How to Build a Girl
  • Alfie Allen and Beanie Feldstein, How to Build a Girl
  • Coky Giedroyc, Caitlin Moran, Beanie Feldstein, and Alfie Allen, How to Build a Girl
  • Bolude Watson, Hearts and Bones
  • Andrew Luri, Hearts and Bones
  • Hugo Weaving, Hearts and Bones
  • Hearts and Bones cast and Director Ben Lawrence
  • Gabe Polsky and Steven Warshaw, Red Penguins
  • Kyle Marvin and Michael Angelo Covino,The Climb
  • Alex Wolff, Bad Education
  • Ray Romano, Bad Education
  • Bad Education Cast
  • Military Wives Director and Cast
  • Ellen Page, There's Something in the Water
  • Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit
  • Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
  • Alfie Allen, Jojo Rabbit
  • Stephen Merchant, Jojo Rabbit
  • JoJo Rabbit Cast and Director Taika Waititi
  • Gael Garcia Bernal, Ema
  • Mariana Di Girolamo, Ema
  • Santiago Cabrera, Ema
  • Gael Garcia Bernal, Mariana Di Girolamo, Santiago Santiago Cabrera, and Pablo Larraín, Ema
  • Julie Delpy, My Zoe
  • RIchard Armitage, My Zoe
  • Richard Armitage and Julie Delpy, My Zoe
  • Halina Reid, Instinct
  • Carice van Houten, Instinct
  • Valerie Pachner, A Hidden Life
  • August Diehl, A Hidden Life
  • Stellan Skarsgård, Hope
  • Andrea Bræin Hovig, Stellan Skarsgård, and Maria Sødahl, Hope
  • Laysla De Oliveira and Rossif Sutherland, Guest of Honour
  • Makoto Shinkai, Weathering With You
  • Daniel Radcliffe, Guns Akimbo
  • Samara Weaving, Guns Akimbo
  • Guns Akimbo Cast and Director Jason Lei Howden
  • Charlie Hunnam, True History of The Kelly Gang
  • George MacKay, True History of the Kelly Gang
  • Justin Kurzel, True History of the Kelly Gang
  • True History of the Kelly Gang Cast and Director
  • Josh and Ben Safdie, Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems
  • Idina Menzel, Uncut Gems
  • Kevin Garnett, Uncut Gems
  • Julia Fox, Uncut Gems
  • LaKeith Stanfield, Uncut Gems
  • Uncut Gems Cast and Directors Safdie Brothers
  • Edgar Ramírez, Wasp Network
  • Wagner Moura, Wasp Network
  • Wasp Network Cast and Director Olivier Assayas
  • Alex Wolff, Human Capital
  • Maya Hawke and Alex Wolff, Human Capital
  • Human Capital Cast and Director Marc Meyers
  • Willem Dafoe, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Edward Norton, Motherless Brooklyn
  • Claes Bang, The Burnt Orange Heresy
  • Giuseppe Capotondi, The Burnt Orange Heresy
  • Hirokazu Koreeda, The Truth
  • Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
  • The Two Popes Cast, Writer and Director
  • Malky Godman, Keith Thomas, Dave Davis, and Menashe Lustig, The Vigil
1 of 98

Toronto Film Festival 2019: Robert Pattinson, Renée Zellweger, LaKeith Stanfield and more stop by TheWrap’s studio in the Thompson Hotel

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE