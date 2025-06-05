Hemlock Circle’s ‘Bad Man,’ Starring Sean William Scott and Rob Riggle Gets Theatrical Release From Vertical This Fall | Exclusive

“Bad Man,” a new action comedy from Hemlock Circle Productions, has scored theatrical distribution this fall via Vertical.

The movie, starring Sean William Scott, Rob Riggle and Johnny Simmons “centers around Sam Evans (Simmons) as he tackles a meth epidemic, but is sidelined on arrival by Bobby Gaines (Scott), an undercover agent. Despite Evans local ties, Gaines is hailed as a hero until suspicions arise on Gaines which unravels a complex narrative.”

“’Bad Man’ is a gritty action comedy brought to life by a stellar cast that fits the mold of the edgy content we strive to create at Hemlock Circle Productions,” said producer Warner Davis in an official statement. “Our first film produced through Hemlock was with Vertical Entertainment, and we are thrilled to be reteaming again with them on the release of ‘Bad Man.’”

Additionally, in partnership with Quiver Distribution, Hemlock Circle is releasing its latest horror sci-fi feature, “Marshmallow,” which was released theatrically earlier this year. It will be available to stream on Video on Demand (VOD) starting June 6, 2025, for rental ($5.99) or sale ($14.99). That’s tomorrow!

Directed by Daniel DelPurgatorio, “Marshmallow” has been received positively by audiences since its debut at this year’s Panic Fest, where it was awarded Best of Fest with DelPurgatorio winning Best Director.

“Our partnership with Quiver Distribution has allowed us to reach an even wider audience for Marshmallow, and we’re incredibly proud of the journey this film has taken from script to viewers’ screens,” said Todd Friedman, producer at Hemlock Circle, in an official statement.