Vince Vaughn to Star in Bill Lawrence Crime Drama ‘Bad Monkey’ at Apple TV+

Apple has handed out a series order to the crime drama “Bad Monkey” from “Ted Lasso” showrunner Bill Lawrence, the company announced Monday.

Vince Vaughn is set to star in and executive produce the series, which is an adaptation of the 2013 novel by Carl Hiaasen. Vaughn will play Andrew Yancy, “a one-time detective demoted to restaurant inspector in Southern Florida,” per the series description. “A severed arm found by a tourist out fishing pulls Yancy into the world of greed and corruption that decimates the land and environment in both Florida and the Bahamas. And yes, there’s a monkey.”

Apple has given the drama a 10-episode order.

Lawrence will write and produce the series under his overall deal with Warner Bros. Television. Matt Tarses and Jeff Ingold of Lawrence’s Doozer Productions will also executive produce. Liza Katzer will serve as co-executive producer.

“Ted Lasso,” which recently debuted its second season on Apple TV+, has become one of Apple’s most successful original series, earning critical praise and awards recognition. Last month, the show received 20 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series and Lead Actor in a Comedy for star Jason Sudeikis.

Bill Lawrence is represented by ICM Partners and attorney Jared Levine. Vaughn is repped by WME, Range Media Partners, and attorney Deborah Klein at Jackoway Austen.