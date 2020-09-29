Just in time for Tuesday’s presidential debates, a new trailer has dropped for satire “Bad President” featuring Satan himself coaching Donald Trump, and adult film actress Stormy Daniels. Yes, the Stormy Daniels. Watch the trailer above. To check out the red-band trailer, click here.

The satire is set to be released on VOD on Oct. 12. “Bad President” stars Eddie Griffin (“The Comeback Trail,” “A Star is Born”) as the devil, and Jeff Rector (“Revamped,” “Fatal Kiss”) playing Donald Trump, along with Stormy Daniels as herself.

“Bad President” was directed, produced and co-written by Param Gill tells the true story of how Donald Trump (Rector) got elected as the President of the United States of America in 2015 by making a deal with the Devil himself (Griffin). The film follows President Trump on his electoral campaign highlighting his proudest moments; bragging about his sexual prowess, his “love” for Muslims and Mexican “rapists” and “encountering” the real Stormy Daniels. It is the stranger than fiction tale of a man determined to Make America Great Again by upsetting everybody, making them cry with tears and laughter in the process.

Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, said she had sex with Trump in 2006. The White House has denied the two ever had sex.

In October 2016, Michael Cohen, Trump’s longtime personal lawyer, paid Daniels $130,000 in hush money to keep her from telling her story publicly. Cohen admitted to arranging the payment at Trump’s direction.

Daniels sued Trump for defamation after he said she lied about being threatened by a man at a Las Vegas parking lot who she said told her to keep quiet about her supposed affair with Trump. A judge dismissed Daniels’ case, saying that Trump’s missive was protected by the First Amendment.

Daniels has become the focus of major political headlines since the allegations became public, along with the reveal from Rudy Giuliani that Trump repaid his longtime lawyer Michael Cohen after he paid off Daniels for her silence in 2016.