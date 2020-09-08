The next British Academy Britannia Awards ceremony has been postponed to 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic, BAFTA LA announced on Tuesday.

“BAFTA’s focus in Los Angeles during 2020 will continue to be on its year-round membership programming, educational initiatives, and new talent programs, reaffirming its commitment to keep people connected, creatively inspired and supported during these challenging circumstances,” BAFTA LA said in a statement to TheWrap. “Since the onset of the pandemic, BAFTA has focused on delivering its programs and initiatives safely through virtual platforms.”

The Awards are presented annually at The British Academy Britannia Awards gala dinner, which celebrates the relationship between the British and American entertainment industries. The first Britannia Award was presented in 1989 to Albert R. “Cubby” Broccoli, producer of the James Bond films. Last year’s Britannia Awards, hosted on Oct 25, 2019, honored Jackie Chan, Steve Coogan, Jane Fonda, Norman Lear, Jordan Peele and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

This year, the GSA BAFTA Student Film Awards were hosted as an online initiative with filmmakers joining panels and presentations from around the world, the BAFTA Newcomers Program has expanded from an LA program to one including participants based in New York, the BAFTA Breakthrough program has launched in the United States to support emerging talent across America, and a global program of online Screenings and Q&As continue for Members.