BAFTA Film Awards Winners – Updating Live

The EE British Academy Film Awards, presented by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), are handing out film awards in a virtual ceremony on Sunday. TheWrap will update the list of winners as they are announced.

In the first award of the show, Pixar’s “Soul” was named the year’s best animated film.

The ceremony is the second of two weekend presentations, following a Saturday event in which six below-the-line and two short-film categories were announced. In those categories, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” won two awards, one for costume and one for makeup and hair, while other awards went to “Mank” (production design), “Sound of Metal” (sound), “Tenet” (visual effects) and “Rocks” (casting).

BAFTA’s awards have long been considered a strong predictor of the Oscars because of the large number of British members in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Over the last five years, the 18 categories shared by the two shows have seen at least nine and as many as 14 BAFTA winners repeat at the Oscars.

Also Read: Chloe Zhao Wins Directors Guild Award for 'Nomadland' - Complete List of Winners

The BAFTA Best Film category, though, has not gone to the eventual Oscar winner since “12 Years a Slave” won both awards in 2014. The six BAFTA winners since then – “Boyhood,” “The Revenant,” “La La Land,” “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” “Roma” and “1917” – have all fallen short at the Oscars.

This year’s BAFTA nominations, which took place after an overhaul of nomination procedures designed to produce a more diverse slate of contenders, differ far more dramatically than usual from the Oscar nominations. The differences are particularly notable in the categories in which nominees are chosen by juries, including director and all four acting categories.

Also at the show, director Ang Lee was presented with the BAFTA Fellowship, the organization’s highest award.

Edith Bowman and Dermot O’Leary hosted the show from the Royal Albert Hall in London, with all the nominees and winners participating via video links.

Here is the list of BAFTA nominees. Winners are indicated by *WINNER.

BEST FILM

“The Father”

“The Mauritanian”

“Nomadland”

“Promising Young Woman”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

“Calm With Horses”

“The Dig”

“The Father”

“His House”

“Limbo”

“The Mauritanian”

“Mogul Mowgli”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Rocks”

“Saint Maud”

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH ACTOR, DIRECTOR OR WRITER

“His House,” Remi Weekes (writer/director)

“Limbo,” Ben Sharrock (writer/director) and Irune Gurtabi (producer)

“Moffie,” Jack Sidey (writer/producer)

“Rocks,” Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson (writers)

“Saint Maud,” Rose Glass (writer/director), Oliver Kassman (producer)

DIRECTOR

Thomas Vinterberg, “Another Round”

Shannon Murphy, “Babyteeth”

Lee Isaac Chung, “Minari”

Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”

Jasmila Zbanic, “Quo Vadis, Aida?”

Sarah Gavron, “Rocks”

LEADING ACTRESS

Bukky Bakray, “Rocks”

Radha Blank, “The Forty-Year-Old Version”

Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”

Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”

Wunmi Mosaku, “His House”

Alfre Woodard, “Clemency”

LEADING ACTOR

Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”

Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Adarsh Gourav, “The White Tiger”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”

Mads Mikkelsen, “Another Round”

Tahar Rahim, “The Mauritanian”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Niamh Algar, “Calm With Horses”

Kosar Ali, “Rocks”

Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Dominique Fishback, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Ashley Madekwe, “County Lines”

Yuh-Jung Youn, “Minari”

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Barry Keoghan, “Calm With Horses”

Alan Kim, “Minari”

Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night In Miami…”

Clarke Peters, “Da 5 Bloods”

Paul Raci, “Sound of Metal”

FILM NOT IN ENGLISH LANGUAGE

“Another Round”

“Dear Comrades!”

“Les Misérables”

“The Life Ahead”

“Minari”

“Quo Vadis, Aida?”

DOCUMENTARY

“Collective”

“David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet”

“Dick Johnson is Dead”

“The Dissident”

“My Octopus Teacher”

“The Social Dilemma”

ANIMATED FILM

“Onward”

“Soul” *WINNER

“Wolfwalkers”

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg, “Another Round”

Jack Fincher, “Mank”

Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”

Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson, “Rocks”

Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Moira Buffini, “The Dig”

Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller, “The Father”

Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, M.B. Traven, “The Mauritanian”

Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”

Ramin Bahrani, “The White Tiger”

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Sean Bobbitt, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Erik Messerschmidt, “Mank”

Alwin H. Kuchler, “The Mauritanian”

Dariusz Wolski, “News of the World”

Joshua James Richards, “Nomadland”

EDITING

Yorgos Lamprinos, “The Father”

Chloe Zhao, “Nomadland”

Frederic Thoraval, “Promising Young Woman”

Mikkel E.G. Nielsen, “Sound of Metal”

Alan Baumgarten, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

ORIGINAL SCORE

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, “Mank”

Emile Mosseri, “Minari”

James Newton Howard, “News of the World”

Anthony Willis, “Promising Young Woman”

Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, “Soul”

EE RISING STAR AWARD

Bukky Bakray

Conrad Khan

Kingsley Ben-Adir

Morfydd Clark

Sope Dirisu

BAFTA Fellowship

Ang Lee

BAFTA Opening Night 2021 categories, presented on Saturday:

CASTING

“Calm With Horses”

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Minari”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Rocks” *WINNER

COSTUME DESIGN

“Ammonite”

“The Dig”

“Emma.”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” *WINNER

“Mank”

MAKE UP & HAIR

“The Dig”

“Hillbilly Elegy”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” *WINNER

“Mank”

“Pinocchio”

PRODUCTION DESIGN

“The Dig”

“The Father”

“Mank” *WINNER

“News of the World”

“Rebecca”

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

“Greyhound”

“The Midnight Sky”

“Mulan”

“The One and Only Ivan”

“Tenet” *WINNER

SOUND

“Greyhound”

“News of the World”

“Nomadland”

“Soul”

“Sound of Metal” *WINNER

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

“The Fire Next Time”

“The Owl and the Pussycat” *WINNER

“The Song of A Lost Boy”

BRITISH SHORT FILM

“Eyelash”

“Lizard”

“Lucky Break”

“Miss Curvy”

“The Present” *WINNER

OUTSTANDING BRITISH CONTRIBUTION TO CINEMA

Noel Clarke