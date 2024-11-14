Bakery Denies Refusing Whoopi Goldberg Service Over Her Politics, Blames Equipment

Whoopi Goldberg celebrated her 69th birthday on “The View” Wednesday, but the festivities were bittersweet. Goldberg told her co-hosts that the bakery who made the cupcakes for her big day didn’t accept her order at first. She added that she believed her political affiliation is at least part of the reason why, which prompted a dissenting reply from the bakery’s owner.

Goldberg shared that she requested a dessert that was one of her mother’s favorites – cupcakes made up of layers of sponge cake, Bavarian cream and fruit and topped with cherries. “My birthday dessert today was one of my mom’s favorites from when she was a kid, she talked about these all the time, they’re called Charlotte Russe. It’s a sponge cake with whipped cream and a cherry on top. Now, I should tell you, Charlotte Russe has no political leanings, and the place that made these refused to make them for me,” she explained.

After both Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines reacted, Goldberg added, “They said that their ovens had gone down, all kinds of stuff, but folks went and got them anyway, which is why I’m not telling you who made them.” She also said that she assumed the reason the bakery refused the order “can’t be because I’m a woman, but perhaps they did not like my politics.”

“But that’s okay, because you know what? Listen, this is my mother’s celebration. Pick these up and celebrate with me and my mom. Thank you everyone for celebrating my birthday today,” Goldberg concluded.

Entertainment Weekly later identified the bakery as Holtermann’s Bakery on Staten Island due to the packaging on the cupcakes. Owner Jill Holtermann told the outlet that Goldberg requested the cupcakes for a Nov. 6 talk show appearance and a Nov. 13 episode of “The View.”

“They’d asked us and we were having trouble with our boilers,” she said before she added that she turned down the orders because she “didn’t want to make a commitment that I can’t carry through.” But Holtermann also confirmed Goldberg’s assertion that another unidentified woman was able to pick up her order the same day.

Holtermann also said that her bakery operates out of a building that is nearly a century old. “I said to Whoopi, ‘I can’t do it right now,’” she told Entertainment Weekly. “We have so many things going on with my boiler,’ because the building is from 1930, so, when she called me, I had no idea [if we could] be baking everything.”