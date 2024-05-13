Whoopi Goldberg was definitely “agitated” by Donald Trump calling her out on Truth Social, but only for a few seconds. She quickly laughed it off on Monday morning’s episode of “The View.”

As the ABC hosts discussed Trump’s latest on-stage gaffe — in which he referred to Hannibal Lecter as “the late, great” real man — host Ana Navarro joked that she felt “like I’m on acid listening to this conversation,” but adding that that feeling isn’t uncommon with Trump. Once the women were finished with that though, Whoopi had one more Trump moment to call out.

Noting she was “agitated” about it, Whoopi detailed a new meme of her going around online, with the caption being a fake quote of her saying she’s “really” going to Canada if Trump wins reelection. In response to said meme, Trump reposted it and replied, saying “Canada doesn’t want you Whoopi, NOBODY DOES!!!”

She noted that memes like this circulate pretty often, so she wasn’t really all that bother about it, before turning to give Trump a message down the barrel of the camera.

“Look, I’m not going anywhere,” she said with a wide grin. “And it’s not for the reason, you little snowflake, it’s not for the reason you think. He said nobody wanted me. Honey.”

At that, host Sara Haines chimed in and said that the women of “The View” wanted Whoopi.

“Well, you know what? It wouldn’t matter if no one here wanted me. Thank you!” she said, as an audience member called out their appreciation of the host. “But I know where I’m going to be, ’cause I got a contract. So I’m gonna be here, where I’m wanted for the next couple years.”

In reality, Whoopi’s contract — as of this writing — only takes her through Summer 2025, so it’s technically not quite a few years, but the host was simply speaking off the cuff.

#WhoopiGoldberg reacts to former Pres. Trump attacking her on social media: "I'm not going anywhere…it's not for the reason, snowflake, it's not for the reason you might think." pic.twitter.com/Y7Rw4L8Spu — The View (@TheView) May 13, 2024

You can watch Whoopi’s response to Trump in the video above.