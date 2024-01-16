The Baltimore Sun Acquired by Sinclair’s David D. Smith

Maryland’s largest newspaper The Baltimore Sun was acquired in a private deal with the executive chairman of Sinclair Inc., David D. Smith.

Smith acquired Baltimore Sun Media on Friday from investment firm Alden Global Capital.

Sinclair owns Fox 45 News and nearly 200 other television stations across the country. Smith is a Baltimore County businessman, marking the first time in nearly four decades that the paper will be under the control of a local owner and operator.

The news of the acquisition was published in The Sun on Monday.

Smith also acquired the Capital Gazette papers in Annapolis, Carroll County Times, Towson Times, and several other Baltimore-area weeklies and magazines, demonstrating his dedication to local news in the region.

Additionally, an internal memo was sent to staff on Monday which was obtained by The New York Times, confirming the news of the acquisition.

“David personally purchased The Sun and its affiliates,” the memo read.

“This is not a Sinclair transaction,” The Sun clarified, maintaining a distance from the corporation.

According to the memo, Smith already has “ideas to help Baltimore Sun Media grow,” and his “purchase was made to support his hometown newspaper.”

Smith will be visiting the newsroom to introduce himself to the staff on Tuesday, the memo added.