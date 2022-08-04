‘The Banshees of Inisherin': Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson Get Mean, Reteam With Martin McDonagh in First Trailer (Video)

“In Bruges” stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson are reteaming with Oscar-winning writer-director Martin McDonagh (“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”) for a new pitch-black comedy: “The Banshees of Inisherin.”

Per the logline from Fox Searchlight: “Set on a remote island off the west coast of Ireland, THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN follows lifelong friends Padraic (Colin Farrell) and Colm (Brendan Gleeson), who find themselves at an impasse when Colm unexpectedly puts an end to their friendship. A stunned Padraic, aided by his sister Siobhan (Kerry Condon) and troubled young islander Dominic (Barry Keoghan), endeavours to repair the relationship, refusing to take no for an answer. But Padraic’s repeated efforts only strengthen his former friend’s resolve and when Colm delivers a desperate ultimatum, events swiftly escalate, with shocking consequences.”

“The Banshees of Inisherin” marks McDonagh’s first film in five years – since winning the Best Original Screenplay Oscar for “Three Billboards.” In the interim, the British-Irish playwright and filmmaker went back to the theater, staging the Tony-nominated new play, “The Hangmen,” in London and New York. Farrell is in the midst of a hot streak with Sundance favorite “After Yang” and “The Batman.” And Gleeson is Emmy-nominated this year for his work on “State of the Union.”

Watch the first trailer for the anticipated feature in the video above.