Former president Barack Obama endorsed his one-time vice president Joe Biden for the presidency Tuesday.

“Choosing Joe to be my Vice President was one of the best decisions I ever made, and he became a close friend. And I believe Joe has all the qualities we need in a President right now,” he said in a video posted to Twitter.

I’m proud to endorse my friend @JoeBiden for President of the United States. Let's go: https://t.co/maHVGRozkX — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 14, 2020

