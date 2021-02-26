Barack Obama Episode of LeBron James’ ‘The Shop: Uninterrupted’ Among PGA Award Nominees

The Producers Guild of America has announced nominees for the PGA Awards in the Sports, Children’s and Short Form Program categories, and among the nominees is a special episode of LeBron James’ “The Shop: Uninterrupted” featuring President Barack Obama.

Other nominees in the Outstanding Sports Program category included “Hard Knocks: Los Angeles,” “Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel,” “Seeing America with Megan Rapinoe” and “Defying Gravity: The Untold Story of Women’s Gymnastics.”

The full list of nominees in the three announced categories are below. A virtual awards ceremony will take place March 24. The winners in these categories however will be revealed in a separate virtual event along with the PGA Innovation Award on Saturday, March 20. The event will also feature panels with nominated producers and is an expansion of the annual PGA Nominees breakfast, traditionally held the morning of the annual awards show. Additional information is forthcoming.

The Award for Outstanding Sports Program

“Defying Gravity: The Untold Story of Women’s Gymnastics” (S1)

“Hard Knocks: Los Angeles”

“Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel” (S26)

“Seeing America with Megan Rapinoe”

“The Shop: UNINTERRUPTED Featuring President Barack Obama”

The Award for Outstanding Children’s Program

“Animaniacs” (S1)

“Carmen Sandiego” (S3)

“Looney Tunes Cartoons” (S1)

:The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special”

“Star Wars: The Clone Wars” (S7)

The Award for Outstanding Short Form Program

“Better Call Saul Employee Training: Legal Ethics with Kim Wexler” (S3)

“Between The Scenes – The Daily Show” (S5)

“Carpool Karaoke: The Series” (S3)

“Inside Pixar: Inspired” (S1)

“SNL Presents: Stories from the Show” (S1)

More to come…