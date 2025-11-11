Former President Barack Obama left a group of veterans stunned after he dropped in for a surprise visit on their Honor Flight that was landing in Washington, D.C. ahead of Veterans Day.

“Hello, everybody!” Obama says using the plane’s intercom in a video he posted to his X page on Tuesday.

“What?!” one of the dozens of veterans says in shock, realizing it’s Obama’s voice.

Ahead of Veterans Day, I was honored to welcome a flight of veterans and their families as they arrived in DC.



To all those who bravely served our country, thank you to you and your family for your extraordinary service. The sacrifices that all of you have made to protect our… pic.twitter.com/bXF7DIN7ow — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 11, 2025

“As we approach Veterans Day, I wanted to stop by and just say thank you for your extraordinary service,” Obama continues.

Obama then thanked the service members, who all varied in age ranges and served in various wars, including WWII and Korean War, for dedicating their lives to protecting the U.S.

“To you, your family, the sacrifices that all of you made to protect our country is something that will always be honored,” Obama said. “And we are very grateful and we also happen to welcome you with a 70-degree day in D.C., which doesn’t always happen around here.”

As the veterans exited the plane they all stopped to greet and shake hands with Obama. They also reflected on the moment.

“That’s the first time I’ve seen a president, former or current, greet an honor flight — and that is absolutely amazing,” one of the veterans shared. “A commander-in-chief, a leader who’s going to show up and tell you that your service was worth something. I think that’s the important part.”

Some mentioned that it’s the first time they’ve seen a president in years.

“Last time I got to see a president it was Gerald Ford,” one veteran told Obama.

“How about that?” Obama said with a smile.

The flight arrived from Dane County Regional Airport in Wisconsin as part of the Honor Flight Network, The Hill reports. The initiative provides veterans with free flights to honor their service. There were 87 veterans on the flight.