“Bridesmaids” stars and writers Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo have reunited for a new comedy called “Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar,” and their big ’80s haircuts and shrill Midwestern accents that sound like something out of “Fargo” seems like a character that Wiig has been waiting to dust off since her “SNL” days.

“Barb & Star” will skip theaters to debut as a premium video on demand rental on February 14. The new trailer doesn’t exactly give a hint at the story — in fact we never even get to see Barb and Star’s faces, but it’s about two best friends who leave their small Midwest town for the very first time for a tropical vacation. Along the way their friendship will deepen and they’ll even try and overcome a villainous plot.

Suffice it to say, Barb and Star are very excited about appearing in their own movie trailer.

“I like how they’re little movies about another movie before a different movie,” Wiig says in the teaser. “But I wouldn’t want to give anything away about our movie, especially our faces!”

Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo both co-wrote the film as well, and they star along with Jamie Dornan, Damon Wayans Jr., Fortune Feimster, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Rose Abdoo, Vanessa Bayer, Phyllis Smith and Kwame Patterson.

“Barb & Star” is directed by Josh Greenbaum, and it’s produced by Will Ferrell’s Gloria Sanchez and Stellie, with Ferrell, Adam McKay, Wiig, Mumolo, Jessica Elbaum and Margot Hand all producing. Lionsgate is releasing.

Check out the trailer for “Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar” here and above.