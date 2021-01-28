In “Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar,” Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo play best friends leaving their small pond in the Midwest for a vacation for the first time in their lives, and their first instinct as single women is to reel in a big fish, namely Jamie Dornan.

As you’ll see in the trailer, Dornan has a little trouble with his shirt, as he keeps sexily tearing it off. And wouldn’t you know it? Each of their hotel rooms are very closeby.

“611? Barb, oh my gosh, he’s 611,” Wiig and Mumolo say to Dornan after he orders a drink. “We’re in 124!”

The girls actually get up to a lot in the first full trailer for “Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar.” This trailer pokes fun at “Stranger Things” with some ’80s synth music and neon title cards, Wiig finds a “Shellphone” case that she intends to glue to her landline, and dinner wouldn’t be complete without a taste of their signature “hot dog soup.” And don’t forget, “Star” is short for “Starbara.”

Josh Greenbaum directs the film that was written by Wiig and Mumolo, who worked together on the “Bridesmaids” screenplay. “Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar” also co-stars Damon Wayans Jr., Fortune Feimster, Wendi McLeandon-Covey, Rose Abdoo, Vanessa Bayer, Phyllis Smith and Kwame Patterson.

Lionsgate is releasing the film for digital rental beginning on February 12. Check out the new “Barb & Star” trailer here or above, and Lionsgate also released a clip of a song that’s For Your Consideration, a delightful little ragtime romp called “I Love Boobies.”

