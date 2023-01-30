‘Barbarian’ Producer Boulderlight Signs First-Look Deal With New Line

New Line Cinema has entered into a multi-year first-look deal with BoulderLight Pictures, the production company behind 2022’s breakout horror hit “Barbarian,” Richard Brener, President and Chief Creative Officer, New Line Cinema announced on Monday.

The company was founded by J.D. Lifshitz and Raphael Margules.

Specializing in high-concept, filmmaker-driven genre stories, the BoulderLight team will reunite with acclaimed filmmaker Zach Cregger following their successful collaboration on the latter’s solo writing/directing debut – “Barbarian.”

“J.D. and Rafi share a passion for cinema that puts the audience first,” Brener said in a statement. “They have a proven ability to identify and champion stories and filmmakers that transcend genre, and no one works harder or faster as evidenced by the fact they set up a go movie with us before even moving into their offices. We couldn’t be more excited to partner with them.”

Lifshitz and Margules added: “We have long referenced New Line Cinema as the gold standard of genre entertainment, and are incredibly grateful to be moving into the ‘House that Freddy Built.’ It is truly a dream come true to get to work alongside so many people we genuinely admire, and we are elated to help continue the New Line legacy and remind people why they love going to the movies,”

Since founding BoulderLight Pictures in 2012, Lifshitz and Margules have produced 20 films under the BoulderLight banner, including “Barbarian,” “The Vigil,” “Gone in the Night,” and four-time Independent Spirit Award nominee “Wild Indian.”

Upcoming projects include “The Wrath of Becky,” the sequel to their 2020 hit Lulu Wilson and Kevin James starrer “Becky”; and “The Dating Game,” the feature directorial debut for Oscar nominee Anna Kendrick (“Up in the Air”), who also stars.

Jack Whigham at Range Media Partners advised on the deal, which was negotiated by Benjamin Rubinfeld and Dean Bahat of Ziffren Brittenham.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.