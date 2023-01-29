The trailer for Stephen King’s “The Boogeyman” has arrived and one thing is for sure, we’re ready to double check for monsters under the bed.

The debut trailer for the new horror film, which debuted during Fox’s broadcast of the NFL NFC championship game, introduces Will (Chris Messina) getting ready to tuck his daughter, Sawyer (Vivien Lyra Blair) into bed, before he checks the closet one last time to make sure no monsters have crept in. “Monster check complete,” Will says before exiting Sawyer’s well-lit room.

Just moments into her slumber, however, Sawyer feels the presence of something sinister in her room — strong enough to grab the attention of her older sister and high schooler, Sadie (Sophie Thatcher), who second guesses her practical nature when she experiences the presence herself.

As Sadie and Sawyer grieve the recent loss of their mother without much support from their father, who works as a therapist, their worries grow when Will’s patient unexpectedly arrives at their home seeking help. Little do they know, as a result of this interaction a supernatural presence that devours the pain of families has entered their home.

Besides Thatcher, Messina and Blair, the ensemble cast for “The Boogeyman” also includes Marin Ireland, Madison Hu, LisaGay Hamilton and David Dastmalchian.

Directed by “Host” filmmaker Rob Savage, the film boasts a screenplay by Scott Beck, Bryan Woods and Mark Heyman and a screen story by Beck and Woods (“A Quiet Place”) based on the short story of the same name from King.

“The Boogeyman” was originally pegged for a streaming release directly on Hulu, but 20th Century Studios changed track and will now release the film wide in theaters on June 2, 2023, no doubt hoping for a summer horror hit in the vein of “The Conjuring.” Buoyed by the box office performance of “Smile” and “M3GAN,” it could very well be the right call.

Shawn Levy, producer of “Stranger Things,” produced “The Boogeyman” and teased the film on Twitter as “a little something to keep you creeped out while you wait for ‘Stranger Things 5’.”

Dan Levine and Dan Cohen also serve as producers while John H. Starke, Emily Morris, Scott Beck, Bryan Woods, Ryan Cunningham, Adam Kolbrenner (“The Tomorrow War”), and Robin Meisinger will executive produce.

“The Boogeyman” will open exclusively in theaters worldwide on June 2, 2023.