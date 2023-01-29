Disney+ Cancels ‘The Mysterious Benedict Society’ After 2 Seasons

Disney+ has canceled “The Mysterious Benedict Society,” co-creator Phil Hay announced, noting that the YA adaptation starring Tony Hale will end with its second season.

“Dear friends- season 2 will mark the end of THE MYSTERIOUS BENEDICT SOCIETY’s journey on Disney+,” Hay, who also serves as the show’s executive producer, wrote on Twitter Saturday. “We love everyone who helped make this truly special and indeed life-affirming experience happen. No regrets- so proud of what we made!”

Based on the best-selling book series by Trenton Lee Stewart, “The Mysterious Benedict Society” follows four gifted children who respond to an unusual newspaper ad and are subsequently enrolled in a secret mission to infiltrate a boarding school.

“Hard to say goodbye to the #MysteriousBenedictSociety, but so INCREDIBLY thankful to @disneytvstudios and @disneyplus for allowing us two seasons of this beautiful story written by Trenton Stewart,” Hale wrote on Instagram. “Thanks to all the top notch writers, producers, crew and cast…wonderful story, even more wonderful people.”

Though the YA series was originally greenlit by Hulu, it moved over to Disney+ before its series premiere.

“You made it wonderful and we loved every minute,” Hay continued. “The beauty of streaming is that the show lives on Disney+ and you can find it whenever you want to visit.”

Hay also included a spoiler alert for how the series ends: “the kids stay friends forever.”

Matt Manfredi and Hay wrote, created and executive produced the series alongside Darren Swimmer and Todd Slavkin, who both serve as executive producers and showrunners. Besides Hale, other notable cast members include Kristen Schaal, Ryan Hurst, MaameYaa Boafo, Gia Sandhu, Seth Carr, Emmy DeOliveira, Mystic Inscho and Marta Kessler.