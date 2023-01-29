Amazon Studios has won the bidding war for a body swap comedy starring Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston, an individual with knowledge confirmed to TheWrap.

The untitled comedy from Max Barbakow was picked up by Amazon Studios after being auctioned to four other studios and streamers, with Barbakow attached to write, produce and direct the comedy based on his original pitch.

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley’s production label, LuckyChap Entertainment, is set to produce the film alongside Roberts and Aniston, who will produce through their Red Om Films and Echo Films banners, respectively.

Best known for directing “Palm Springs” starring Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti, Barbakow ultimately sold the 2020 comedy to Neon and Hulu after winning a record number of awards at Sundance.

Amazon Studios recently won the bidding war for the Channing Tatum-lead “Red Shirt,” a Simon Kinberg pitch with David Leitch attached to direct.

Roberts is repped by CAA and Hirsch Wallerstein while Aniston is repped by CAA, Lighthouse Management and Hansen Jacobson. Barbakow is repped by CAA, Range Media Partners and Jim Gilio and Jonathan Sauer at Sloan, Offer and LuckyChap is repped by CAA, Entertainment 360, and attorney Jeff Bernstein.

Deadline first reported the news.