‘Barbenheimer’ Craze Leaves Little Box Office Room for ‘Haunted Mansion’

The “Barbenheimer” craze that has lifted the box office to rare heights isn’t expected to stop anytime soon, and that could mean bad things for many films on the late summer slate, including Disney’s “Haunted Mansion,” which hits theaters this weekend and is projected to open below “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” with a launch in the low $30 million range.

Based on the beloved Disneyland ride, “Haunted Mansion” was the first major studio release to host a premiere without striking actors, which was particularly notable for this film given its ensemble cast that includes LaKeith Stanfield, Danny DeVito, Jamie Lee Curtis and Owen Wilson.