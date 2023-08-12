‘Barbie’ Passes $500 Million at Domestic Box Office

The records keep falling for Warner Bros. “Barbie,” as Greta Gerwig’s comedy has passed $500 million at the domestic box office after crossing the $1 billion mark internationally this past Sunday.

In its fourth weekend in theaters, “Barbie” is estimated to earn around $31 million, bringing its domestic total to $524 million. With another $50 million, it will pass the domestic run of “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” and become the year’s highest grossing film.

“Barbie” is also set to surpass the $1.12 billion global box office total of “Captain Marvel” — co-directed by Anna Boden, making it the highest grossing film solo directed or co-directed by a woman in box office history.

Universal’s “Oppenheimer” is once again in the No. 2 spot with $17.2 million, bringing its domestic total to $262 million. On Thursday, “Oppenheimer” passed $600 million in global grosses, joining “Bohemian Rhapsody” as only the second biopic to pass that mark (third if you count “The Passion of the Christ” as a biopic).

Paramount’s “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” is in third with $14.6 million in its second weekend, a solid hold that lifts the $70 million animated film to a domestic two-weekend total of $71 million. “Mutant Mayhem” is looking to leg out and at least match the $150 million domestic total of Pixar’s “Elemental” as it tries to build a family audience for a spinoff streaming series and theatrical sequel that are already in the works.

In fifth is the sole newcomer to the charts, Universal’s horror film “The Last Voyage of the Demeter,” with an poor $6.5 million opening from 2,715 theaters that sits on the low end of the $6-10 million pre-release projections from independent trackers.

Based on a chapter of Bram Stoker’s “Dracula,” the film was produced on a reported $45 million budget and has earned a mixed reception with Rotten Tomatoes scores of 45% critics and 73% audience to go with a B- on CinemaScore. With tepid reviews and a weak start, “Demeter” is likely to have a run similar to another 2023 Universal mid-budget flop, “Renfield,” which opened to $8 million and grossed just $26.3 million worldwide.