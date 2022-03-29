‘Barbie: It Takes Two’ Animated Series Reunites Malibu and Brooklyn Barbie (Exclusive Trailer Debut)

“Barbie: It Takes Two,” debuts next month, but you can view the trailer for the animated Netflix series now, exclusively at the top of this page.

The show will debut with 13 episodes in the U.S. on April 8. Additional episodes will drop later this year.

The series follows Barbie “Malibu” Roberts and Barbie “Brooklyn” Roberts, who first teamed up in the animated movie musical “Barbie: Big City, Big Dreams,” go-getting young musicians chasing the dream of stardom while attending the prestigious Handler School of Performing Arts in New York City.

The series introduces new characters, new songs, new choreography and new adventures for the dollsome duo, including recording a demo tape and taking odd jobs to fund their music careers.

It Barbie’s first full-length television series since 2018’s “Dreamhouse Adventures,” which is also on Netflix.

“We look forward to broadening the scope of Barbie content with our return to the series format. What lies ahead for both Malibu and Brooklyn reinvigorates the brand with a whole new perspective that heightens the sense of adventure, fun and friendships,” Fred Soulie, senior vice president and general manager at Mattel Television and executive producer of the series, said in a statement.

“‘Barbie: It Takes Two’ showcases Mattel’s commitment to engaging storytelling that reflects the world around us by expanding our Barbie content to represent our audiences, both kids and parents, across the globe,” Soulie added.

“Barbie has been inspiring, empowering, and entertaining kids for decades. With our Barbie content spanning across TV, movies, YouTube and more, we’ve steadily been expanding the Barbie universe that now contains not one but two shining stars, both by the name of Barbie Roberts! With all new music and more exciting adventures, the series follows the girls’ hilarious and empowering adventures in friendship, sisterhood and family, all while discovering their limitless potential,” Christopher Keenan, senior vice president of Global Content & Executive Producer at Mattel Television, said in a statement.

Marsha Griffin is creative producer on “Barbie: It Takes Two,” Diane A. Crea is senior producer, Scott Pleydell-Pearce is series director, and Kendall Michele Haney is story editor. Songs are by Matthew Tishler & Andrew Underberg. The animation studio is Mainframe Studios, a Division of Wow! Unlimited Media.

Watch the exclusive trailer above, and see some exclusive images from the show (courtesy of Mattel) below