Every Record ‘Barbie’ Has Broken at the Box Office

It’s Barbie’s world, and we’re all just living in it. Greta Gerwig’s feature film, based on the 60-year-old Mattel toy doll that first made waves in 1959, ruled the box office in its opening weekend, raking in $162 million domestically. The feature film also marked records broken for its co-writer and director Greta Gerwig and its two main stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. The collaboration between Warner Bros., LuckyChap Entertainment, Mattel Films and more also set new bars for the largest non-sequel, non-remake film in July. Overseas, Gerwig’s pink-plastered comedy has made its mark as well.

Combined, “Barbie and “Oppenheimer” (AKA “Barbenheimer”) has grossed more than $511 million worldwide, $235.5 million of which was domestic. Never before in Hollywood movie history have two films opened the same weekend at over $100 million (“Barbie”) and $50 million (“Oppenheimer”).

Have a look below for the individual box office records that “Barbie” has achieved and surpassed: