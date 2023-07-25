Every Record ‘Barbie’ Has Broken at the Box Office

Greta Gerwig’s smash hit marked a number of firsts

barbie-ryan-gosling-margot-robbie-beach
Warner Bros. Pictures

It’s Barbie’s world, and we’re all just living in it. Greta Gerwig’s feature film, based on the 60-year-old Mattel toy doll that first made waves in 1959, ruled the box office in its opening weekend, raking in $162 million domestically. The feature film also marked records broken for its co-writer and director Greta Gerwig and its two main stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. The collaboration between Warner Bros., LuckyChap Entertainment, Mattel Films and more also set new bars for the largest non-sequel, non-remake film in July. Overseas, Gerwig’s pink-plastered comedy has made its mark as well.

Combined, “Barbie and “Oppenheimer” (AKA “Barbenheimer”) has grossed more than $511 million worldwide, $235.5 million of which was domestic. Never before in Hollywood movie history have two films opened the same weekend at over $100 million (“Barbie”) and $50 million (“Oppenheimer”).

Have a look below for the individual box office records that “Barbie” has achieved and surpassed:

barbie-ryan-gosling-margot-robbie
Warner Bros. Pictures

Largest Domestic Opening of 2023 So Far, beating the $146.4 million opening of “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” in April.

Margot-Robbie-Barbie
Margot Robbie attends the press junket and photo call For “Barbie” in Los Angeles, California (Courtesy of Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Largest Warner Bros. Advance Sales Ever ($49.5 million)

Barbie Movie Trailer Margot Robbie
From left, Simu Liu, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in “Barbie.” (Warner Bros.)

Largest Pre‐Shows of 2023 So Far ($22.3 million) besting the $17.5 million apiece made by “Ant‐Man & the Wasp, Quantumania,” and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.”

barbie-greta-gerwig-margot-robbie-hari-nef
Warner Bros. Pictures

Largest Opening for a Female-Directed Film Domestically, topping“Captain Marvel” (co-directed by Anna Boden) which opened at $153.4 million and “Wonder Woman,” previously the biggest opening for a solo female director by Patty Jenkins at $103 million.

barbie-greta-gerwig-ryan-gosling
Warner Bros. Pictures

Second-Highest Opening for a Movie From a Woman Filmmaker Globally, second to “Captain Marvel” at a $456.6 million global start not accounting for inflation.

Warner Bros.

Largest Non‐Sequel, Non‐Remake Film Released in July, beating
“The Secret Life Of Pets,” which made $104.4 million in 2016

Greta-Gerwig
Writer/Director/Executive Producer Greta Gerwig at the “Barbie” Los Angeles Press Junket (Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures)

Largest Domestic Opening for Greta Gerwig as a director after “Little Women”  which opened to $16.8 million

Margot-Robbie-barbie
Margot Robbie stars in “Barbie” (Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures)

Largest Domestic Opening for Margot Robbie after “Suicide Squad” at $133.7 million

barbie-ryan-gosling
Warner Bros. Pictures

Largest Domestic Opening for Ryan Gosling after “Blade Runner 2049” at $32.8m

Ryan Gosling as Ken in Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" (Warner Bros.)
Warner Bros.

Largest Opening Weekend for a Movie Based on a Toy, outperforming “Transformers: Dark of the Moon” which hit $115.9 million

barbie-margot-robbie-image
Warner Bros.

Largest Warner Bros. Non‐Sequel/Non‐DC Opening, which was previously held by “It”  with $123.4 million

barbie-margot-robbie
Warner Bros.

Largest Monday Box Office in Warner Bros. History at $26.1 million

