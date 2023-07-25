Every Record ‘Barbie’ Has Broken at the Box Office

It’s Barbie’s world, and we’re all just living in it. Greta Gerwig’s feature film, based on the 60-year-old Mattel toy doll that first made waves in 1959, ruled the box office in its opening weekend, raking in $162 million domestically. The feature film also marked records broken for its co-writer and director Greta Gerwig and its two main stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. The collaboration between Warner Bros., LuckyChap Entertainment, Mattel Films and more also set new bars for the largest non-sequel, non-remake film in July. Overseas, Gerwig’s pink-plastered comedy has made its mark as well.
Combined, “Barbie and “Oppenheimer” (AKA “Barbenheimer”) has grossed more than $511 million worldwide, $235.5 million of which was domestic. Never before in Hollywood movie history have two films opened the same weekend at over $100 million (“Barbie”) and $50 million (“Oppenheimer”).
Have a look below for the individual box office records that “Barbie” has achieved and surpassed:
Largest Domestic Opening of 2023 So Far, beating the $146.4 million opening of “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” in April.
Largest Warner Bros. Advance Sales Ever ($49.5 million)
Largest Pre‐Shows of 2023 So Far ($22.3 million) besting the $17.5 million apiece made by “Ant‐Man & the Wasp, Quantumania,” and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.”
Largest Opening for a Female-Directed Film Domestically, topping“Captain Marvel” (co-directed by Anna Boden) which opened at $153.4 million and “Wonder Woman,” previously the biggest opening for a solo female director by Patty Jenkins at $103 million.
Second-Highest Opening for a Movie From a Woman Filmmaker Globally, second to “Captain Marvel” at a $456.6 million global start not accounting for inflation.
Largest Non‐Sequel, Non‐Remake Film Released in July, beating
“The Secret Life Of Pets,” which made $104.4 million in 2016
Largest Domestic Opening for Greta Gerwig as a director after “Little Women” which opened to $16.8 million
Largest Domestic Opening for Margot Robbie after “Suicide Squad” at $133.7 million
Largest Domestic Opening for Ryan Gosling after “Blade Runner 2049” at $32.8m
Largest Opening Weekend for a Movie Based on a Toy, outperforming “Transformers: Dark of the Moon” which hit $115.9 million
Largest Warner Bros. Non‐Sequel/Non‐DC Opening, which was previously held by “It” with $123.4 million
Largest Monday Box Office in Warner Bros. History at $26.1 million