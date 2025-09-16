Barbra Streisand Mourns Robert Redford in Heartfelt Tribute: ‘He Was One of a Kind’

Barbra Streisand mourned Robert Redford in heartfelt tribute, saying that her “The Way We Were” co-star was “one of a kind.”

“Bob was charismatic, intelligent, intense, always interesting— and one of the finest actors ever,” Streisand said in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

“The last time I saw him, when he came to lunch, we discussed art and decided to send each other our first drawings,” she continued.

Streisand’s post was coupled with a black and white throwback image of the two together.

“He was one of a kind and I’m so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with him. #RobertRedford,” Streisand said as she concluded her message.

The legendary leading man and Oscar-winning director, who was 89, died Tuesday morning at his home in Utah.

“Robert Redford passed away on Sept. 16, 2025, at his home at Sundance in the mountains of Utah — the place he loved, surrounded by those he loved,” a representative for Redford shared in a statement. “He will be missed greatly. The family requests privacy.”

Streisand and Redford shared screen time together when they starred in the romantic drama “The Way We Were” in 1973. The pair brought the phrase opposites attract to life in the form of Katie Morosky, a politically active Jewish woman, and Hubbell Gardiner, an affluent and privileged aspiring screenwriter. Despite their differences, they marry, but as Hubbell eventual fame in Hollywood starts to set in, Katie’s activism threatens Hubbell’s career.

Tributes flooded in from Hollywood on Tuesday as word of Redford’s death spread, with Ron Howard calling him an “artistic gamechanger.”

“Thank you Robert Redford, a tremendously influential cultural figure for the creative choices made as an actor/producer/director & for launching the Sundance Film Festival which supercharged America’s Independent Film movement,” he said.



