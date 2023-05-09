“Barney’s World,” the animated reboot series of the 1990s kids’ classic “Barney,” will be bringing everyone’s favorite dinosaur back into homes everywhere in 2024.

Warner Bros. Discovery and Mattel announced Tuesday that the reboot will be part of the 2024 lineup on Cartoonito, Cartoon Network’s preschool block, and also stream on Max.

“’Barney’s World’ perfectly exemplifies our ‘best in animation’ approach,” Michael Ouweleen, president, Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, Discovery Family and Boomerang, said in a statment. “It strikes the right nostalgia chord for today’s parents and introduces this iconic dinosaur to a new generation of preschoolers.”

“Having grown up watching the original series, many of today’s parents have fond memories of laughing, singing and learning with Barney and his friends,” Fred Soulie, senior vice president and general manager, Mattel Television, added. “We are proud to partner with Warner Bros. Discovery to reimagine this famed brand and bring a fresh and modern version of Barney to a global audience of families.”

Per an official synopsis, “Barney’s World” is set in a local playground when “Barney is joined by dinos Billy and Baby Bop and their three kid best friends. Throughout silly and imaginative adventures together, Barney helps kids explore big preschool emotions and shows them how to love themselves and others.”

Executive produced by Fred Soulie and Christopher Keenan for Mattel Television and by Colin Bohm, Doug Murphy and Pam Westman for Nelvana, the upcoming revamp of the iconic character will feature music-filled storylines (everything remembers “I love you, you love me”) and efforts to modernize its themes while teaching of love, community and encouragement.