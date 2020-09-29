Go Pro Today

Barry Jenkins to Direct ‘The Lion King’ Follow-Up at Disney

Jon Favreau directed the live-action remake from 2019

| September 29, 2020 @ 9:14 AM Last Updated: September 29, 2020 @ 9:34 AM
barry jenkins lion king

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Walt Disney Studios

Disney has set a follow-up to its live-action remake of “The Lion King,” and “Moonlight” director Barry Jenkins is attached to direct, Barry Jenkins announced in a tweet Tuesday.

Jon Favreau in 2019 directed the live-action remake of the animated ’90s classic “The Lion King,” and the film made $1.6 billion worldwide. Jeff Nathanson, who wrote the remake, is back to write the follow-up and has already completed a draft of the script.

The logline is also being kept under wraps, but Deadline is reporting that the film will explore the mythology of the other characters throughout Pride Rock, including Mufasa’s origin story.

Also Read: Yara Shahidi to Star as Tinker Bell in 'Peter Pan & Wendy'

“Helping my sister raise two young boys during the 90s, I grew up with these characters. Having the opportunity to work with Disney on expanding this magnificent tale of friendship, love and legacy while furthering my work chronicling the lives and souls of folk within the African diaspora is a dream come true,” Jenkins said in a statement.

No release date for the next film has been set, and it’s unclear when production would begin. No cast has been set either, but the voice cast of the remake featured Donald Glover, Beyoncé, Chiwetel Ejiofor and James Earl Jones returning as Mufasa.

Adele Romanski and Mark Ceryak, Jenkins’ partners at his company Pastel, are expected to join “The Lion King” follow-up as producers.

Jenkins last directed “If Beale Street Could Talk,” based on the James Baldwin book. He’s also meant to direct a biopic about the choreographer Alvin Ailey for Disney’s Searchlight Pictures.

Also Read: Barry Jenkins to Write Feature Adaptation of 'Virunga' Doc Produced by Leonardo DiCaprio at Netflix

Jenkins is represented by CAA, manager Jewerl Ross and attorney Jamie Feldman. Nathanson is represented by UTA and Hansen Jacobson.

Deadline first reported the news.

16 Live-Action Disney Movies in the Works After 'Mulan' (Photos)

  • Disney Live Action Adaptations
  • cruella emma stone Getty Images
  • jungle cruise Disney
  • Disney
  • Tom Hanks Pinocchio Getty Images/Disney
  • Jungle Book Disney
  • rose red snow white disney Disney
  • snow white live action Disney
  • does disney aladdin live action have a post-credits scene
  • hercules Disney
  • peter pan Disney
  • James and the Giant Peach roald dahl YouTube
  • Hunchback of Notre Dame Disney
  • Tinker bell Disney
  • Bambi Captain Marvel Chaos Walking
  • Ice Cube Getty Images
  • liloandstitch Disney
1 of 17

The studio is raiding its vault to remake classics including “The Little Mermaid”

Disney will be pumping out live-action versions of its animated classics for a long time to come. Here's a list of titles in the works, including the release date of the original. 

View In Gallery

Related Content