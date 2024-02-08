Barry Keoghan revealed a dark scene cut from “The Banshees of Inisherin” when he took on the “Hot Ones” gauntlet Thursday.

The actor, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his portrayal of Dominic Kearney in the Martin McDonagh film, answered that there was a scene he performed for the 2022 movie that was eventually cut. It involved his character’s father sexually abusing him as a child.

“There was a scene in ‘Banshees’ that didn’t need to be there, and it’s quite bleak, the scene,” Keoghan said after “Hot Ones” host Sean Evans asked him if he ever felt he gave his all to a scene that was eventually cut. “I’m coming out of the bedroom and my father has just molested me. It’s quite out there.”

“They cut that scene, but I don’t think we needed to see it anyways,” he added. “And again, you don’t question that when you’re working with Martin McDonagh.”

Keoghan lost the Oscar to Ke Huy Quan, who won for his role of Waymond Wang in “Everything Everywhere All At Once” (2022). Keoghan said he understood when scenes have to be cut, especially if they take away from the story. He joked that actors do still take it personally even though it’s not personal.

Later on in the episode, Evans asked the actor why he was kicked out of a Cineworld movie theater on Parnell Street as a child.

Keoghan said it was “for being a brat, basically.” He used to try and run into the theater to catch the movies, and he joked about “trying to stop a kid from watching movies” when he “could be a future Oscar nominee.”

Watch the full segment at the top of this post.