Evelyn Lozada, Jennifer Williams and more O.G.s are headed back to the court for Season 11 of “Basketball Wives L.A.”

“I actually miss the ladies, the hustle and bustle,” Lozada — who took Season 10 off — says in the opening of the promotional video for “Basketball Wives L.A.” which was released on Wednesday. The video included the entire cast, which consists of returning “Basketball Wives” MVPs Lozada, Shaunie Henderson, Jennifer Williams, Jackie Christie and Brooke Bailey.

Joining the roster are newbies Brittany Renner, Vanessa Rider, Jac’Eil Duckworth and Clayanna Warthen.

“You know I bark and bite,” Renner warns in the clip.

As always, the series will focus on the lives of successful women who are tied to the game of basketball and its professional players. Some of the women from the franchise are entrepreneurs, mothers and businesswomen. The series was created by Shaunie Henderson and it first aired in April 2010.

“This show was created to establish a platform for self-expression and freedom across every choice that life presents,” Henderson said, who also serves as executive producer for the show. “Life is a constant state of change and evolution, and I am excited for viewers to reconnect with the cast members as they continue to journey and evolve through life.”

Following the premiere of “Basketball Wives L.A.” is its new sister show “Basketball Wives Orlando.”

Leading the pack as captain of the squad is Mehgan James, who first appeared in the original “Basketball Wives L.A.” spinoff.

“There so many layers of me that people don’t know about,” James said in the promotional clip of the series. Joining James are Ashley Snell, Danielle Miller, Lyndzie Marble, Mackenzie Hyatt, Morgan Bledsoe, Mulan Hernandez, Nique Brown and Nikki Nicole.

“Basketball Wives: Orlando” (Photo courtesy of VH1)

“We’re excited to renew Basketball Wives for its 11th season with an all-star cast while expanding the franchise with the new dynamic ladies of Basketball Wives: Orlando for its debut season,” Tiffany Lea Williams, Executive Vice President of BET Unscripted Programming, BET Media Group said. “We are thrilled to partner with Truly Original, Shed Media and This Way Out Media on what will for sure be an unforgettable season and showcase diverse women as they evolve and traverse through their personal and professional journeys. We can’t wait to share these special moments with our loyal Basketball Wives fans and new viewers.”

Both series land on VH1 on Oct. 9 with back-to-back debuts starting at 9 p.m. EST/PST. Leading up the premieres, fans will be able to warm up with a “Basketball Wives: All-Star Moments” special on Oct. 2 at 9 p.m. EST/PST on VH1.

“Basketball Wives L.A.” is produced by Truly Original and Shed Media, “Basketball Wives: Orlando” is produced by This Way Out Media and Shed Media.