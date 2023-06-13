VH1 has renewed its hit reality series franchise “Basketball Wives,” and ready to hit the court are several newcomers, including internet personality Brittany Renner.

Season 11 of “Basketball Wives” is on its way, and fans can get rest easy, as their fan favorites Jennifer Williams, Jackie Christie and Brooke Bailey are all heading back to the television screen the show’s renewal. Who also will be making a comeback is “Basketball Wives” original Evelyn Lozada, who left the show twice before. Executive producer Shaunie Henderson will make a guest appearance during the season.

And along with that surprise, the show will be introducing three new players to its roster: Renner, Jac’Eil Duckworth, Vanessa Rider and Clayanna Warthen.

In this new season, “Basketball Wives” will feature the sisterhood, growth and adversity of old and new cast members, as their lives evolve and they face new life challenges.

A description for Season 11 reads: Tensions run high as the veterans take the newbies under their wings – but will they throw them a lifeline or shade? With the fate of the sisterhood hanging in the balance, the new ladies are out to prove that they’re not to be underestimated. Get ready to be on the edge of your seat as friendships are tested, tea is spilled, and lines are crossed on the 11th season of “Basketball Wives.”

The series is produced by Truly Original and Shed Media, which includes Henderson, Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh, Lauren Eskelin, Julie “Bob” Lombardi, Ronica Wynder, Jamail Shelton and Katie Sole. From VH1, Tiffany Lea Williams, Angela Aguilera and Mimi Blanchard serve as executive producers will serve as executive producers.

The series is set to premiere this fall.