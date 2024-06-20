Prime Video’s animated series “Batman: Caped Crusader” has found its Dark Knight/Bruce Wayne.

Hamish Linklater (“Midnight Mass,” “The Big Short”) will bring his voice to the iconic DC superhero, taking on the mantle from Kevin Conroy, who voiced the role in Bruce Timm’s “Batman: The Animated Series” and “Batman Beyond.”

Linklater is joined by Christina Ricci (“Yellowjackets,” “The Lizzie Borden Chronicles”) as the voice of Catwoman/ Selina Kyle, Jamie Chung (“Stone Cold Fox,” “Junction”) as the voice of Harley Quinn/Dr. Harleen Quinzel and Diedrich Bader (“Harley Quinn,”” Better Things”) as the voice of Harvey Dent/ Two-Face.

Listen to Linkater as Batman in the video teaser below.

The names behind the heroes and villains of Batman: Caped Crusader, premiering August 1 pic.twitter.com/pJ5ta1o7nI — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) June 20, 2024

The ensemble cast includes Minnie Driver, Mckenna Grace, Eric Morgan Stuart, Michelle C. Bonilla, Krystal Joy Brown, John DiMaggio, Paul Scheer, Reid Scott, Tom Kenny, Jason Watkins, Gary Anthony Williams, Dan Donohue, David Krumholtz, Haley Joel Osment and Toby Stephens.

The series is a reimagining of the Batman mythology from J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves and Timm, who serve as executive producers. Other executive producers include Ed Brubaker, James Tucker, Daniel Pipski, Rachel Rusch Rich, and Sam Register.

“Welcome to Gotham City, where the corrupt outnumber the good, criminals run rampant and law-abiding citizens live in a constant state of fear. Forged in the fire of tragedy, wealthy socialite Bruce Wayne becomes something both more and less than human—the BATMAN,” the logline states. “His one-man crusade attracts unexpected allies within the GCPD and City Hall, but his heroic actions spawn deadly, unforeseen ramifications.”

All 10 episodes of the series premiere Aug. 1 on Prime Video. Additionally, a second season of the show is already in the works. “Batman: Caped Crusader” hails from Warner Bros. Animation, Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions and Reeves’ 6th & Idaho.