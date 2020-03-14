Warner Bros. has suspended production on director Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” for at least two weeks amid coronavirus concerns, the studio announced on Saturday.

“The studio will continue to monitor the situation closely,” a spokesperson said.

Production had begun in the U.K. earlier this year on the latest DC Films project, which stars Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader.

Zoe Kravitz stars as Selina Kyle (Catwoman), Paul Dano as Edward Nashton (The Riddler) and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone. TheWrap previously reported that Andy Serkis is in talks to play Alfred Pennyworth and that Colin Farrell is in talks to star as The Penguin. The cast also includes Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson, while Jayme Lawson is set to star as well.

Reeves has described his film as a “defining” and “very personal” story about the Dark Knight, rather than an origin story in the vein of Frank Miller’s beloved “Year One” series. According to insiders with knowledge of the project, Reeves’ film will explore Bruce Wayne’s second year as the Dark Knight detective.

Despite the delay, “The Batman” should still be on track to open in theaters on June 25, 2021.

This is just the latest Hollywood film to halt or delay production amid the growing worldwide pandemic. Other high-profile projects affected include Disney’s “Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings,” the Matt Damon-Ben Affleck film “The Last Duel” and Universal’s “Jurassic World: Dominion.”