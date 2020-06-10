‘Batman,’ ‘Wonder Woman,’ ‘Justice League’ to Leave HBO Max in July

More recent titles like “Aquaman,” “Shazam!,” and 2019’s “Joker” will remain on the platform

| June 10, 2020 @ 1:52 PM
batman Michael Keaton wonder woman justice league

Warner Bros.

Tim Burton’s “Batman,” Gal Gadot’s “Wonder Woman” and the ensemble “Justice League” are amongst the DC Comics movies temporarily leaving HBO Max on July 1. Additionally, TheWrap has confirmed the other titles leaving the upstart streamer are  “Justice League,” “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” “Suicide Squad, “Batman Returns,” “Batman Forever,” “Batman & Robin,” “Catwoman,” “Jonah Hex” and “The Losers.”

It was not immediately clear why the films will only be available for the first month of the new streaming service’s launch or when they might return.

HBO Max has a collection of DC movies that will rotate on the platform. A new batch coming in July and then another batch coming in August. And the batch that is on right now will be returning. More recent titles like “Aquaman,” “Shazam!,” “Joker,” and previous titles like “Green Lantern” and “Supergirl” will remain on the platform.

The news comes on the heels after the surprise announcement that Zack Snyder’s cut of 2017’s “Justice League,” popularly referred to as “the Snyder Cut,” which apparently exists and will finally see the light of day on HBO Max in 2021.

Also Read: 'Justice League': The 'Snyder Cut' Will Be Released Next Year on HBO Max

Snyder made the announcement on his Vero account during a virtual “Man of Steel” watch party.

“Justice League” is a movie that underwent a lot of changes during its production — credited director Zack Snyder exited the movie early during production and Joss Whedon oversaw reshoots that went on for so long that Henry Cavill had to shoot a bunch of scenes as Superman with a mustache that he grew for another movie.

