“Battlestar Galactica” actor Michael Hogan has been hospitalized since earlier this year after suffering a “massive brain bleed” from a fall, according to a GoFundMe page set up over the weekend.
“Michael was in Vancouver participating in a Battlestar Galactica convention, and at dinner following his day’s work, he fell and hit his head. Hard,” Hogan’s wife Susan said in a statement shared on the page. “He went to bed that night not realizing that the impact had caused a massive brain bleed. He was unable to be woken the next morning and was taken to Vancouver General Hospital and emergency surgery performed. It took 57 staples to close the part of his scull [sic] they had to remove in order to reach the damage.”
The actor suffered “complete paralysis on his left side, memory loss, cogntivie [sic] impairment and an inability to swallow” in the days following the February accident.
A number of Hogan’s former castmates voiced support for the actor and the fundraiser on social media on Monday.
“Our amazing XO has been fighting for months now,” wrote Tricia Helfer, who starred as Number Six on the Sci-Fi series. “Michael Hogan is one of the dearest, funniest, most talented men I know, and is going through an incredibly challenging time.”
“Whatever you can give, nothing is too small,” Mary McDonnell added. “And send all your love towards Michael’s valiant struggle.”
Producer Jane Espensen also shared the GoFundMe on Twitter, writing that Hogan “is a wonderful, kind soul who could use our help.”
As of Monday afternoon, the page has collected $65,000 of its $150,000 goal.
“The real goal is to have Michael back – that sweet, funny, teasing, impish spirited bright light and brilliant actor and friend,” the fundraiser’s organizer, a family friend, wrote on the GoFundMe page. “And if at all possible, one day back in his home on Bowen Island with his dog Harley, his family, and treasured parts of the life he knew. But practically speaking, the goal is to give Susan a way forward without the crushing financial weight of the ever changing costs for his care.”
17 TV Shows That Live on in Comics: From 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' to 'Battlestar Galactica' (Photos)
San Diego Comic-Con is upon us once more, and that means a chance to nerd out about movies, comic books and TV shows. So TheWrap thought we'd take this opportunity to combine two of those mediums and look at several series that became comics. Click through our gallery to get a glimpse at programs that lived on after their small screen finales, thanks to a little help from some talented artists.
1. "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" -- We can tell you right now Joss Whedon's name will show up on this list more than any other showrunner's, as the guy loves to keep canon going for all of his series in comic book form with Dark Horse Comics. And of course that includes his pride and joy, "Buffy."
2. "The X-Files" -- Yes, we know that "The X-Files" actually did get revived a couple years ago (and then died again), however, the Fox series first picked back up in issues brought to fans by IDW Publishing.
3. "Charmed" -- Here is another one that came back to the small screen, only The CW rebooted the franchise with a different cast; whereas these Zenescope Entertainment comics fill in what's been happening with the OG sisters, played by Hollie Marie Combs, Alyssa Milano, Shannen Doherty and Rose McGowan, since the 2006 series finale.
4. "Firefly" -- Another Whedonverse series that got a canonical continuation in comics, only this one was way more short-lived than "Buffy." The one-season wonder led by Nathan Fillion carries on in the "Serenity" comics, named after the spaceship the crew travels on.
Dark Horse Comics
5. "Dollhouse" -- Same as "Firefly," but with Eliza Dushku.
Dark Horse Comics
6. "Jericho" -- This CBS sci-fi series got just two seasons on air, but two more in print.
IDW Publishing
7. "Star Trek: The Original Series" -- The Star Trek franchise has been adapted for almost every medium, and comics is no exception, with this IDW series continuing the story of the USS Enterprise.
IDW Publishing
8. "Xena: Warrior Princess" -- Xena kept kicking ass in 55 issues of a Dynamite comic series that ran from 1997-2009.
Dynamite Entertainment
9. "Smallville" -- This series published by DC Comics maintains the continuity of the WB's "Smallville" and follows Clark Kent's (Tom Welling) story after the on-screen Season 10 finale.
DC Comics
10. "Angel" -- The spinoff to "Buffy" (and a show some fans say may be Joss' real masterpiece) got its own series of stories a few years after cancellation. Those comics constantly crossover with the Scooby Gang's storylines in the "Buffy" series, so plenty of fun for fans of the Buffyverse as a whole. But the core story now focuses on Angel and Faith's relationship -- in a series called "Angel & Faith."
Dark Horse
11. "Farscape" -- This Sci Fi (now Syfy) network show wasn't appreciated in its own time, but got a series of comics following its cancellation after Season 4, thanks to a strong cult following.
BOOM! Studios
12. "Battlestar Galactica" -- The acclaimed reimagining went out with a truly baffling bang in 2009, but the 2018 Dynamite Entertainment series "BSG vs BSG" tops it. The comic sees the crew of the 2003-2009 SYFY series encounters the crew of the 1978 series.
Dynamite Comics
13. "Grimm" -- NBC's dark fairytale-centric drama got six seasons and a comic book.
Dynamite Comics
14. "Doctor Who" -- Are the "Doctor Who" comics canon? Well, because some of them were published by Titan before the show's revival, some fans say yes. And others will give an emphatic no.
Titan Comics
15. "Babylon 5" -- Almost every "Babylon 5" comic that's been written since the TV series ended is considered part of the franchise, having been based on outlines written directly by creator Joseph Michael Straczynski.
DC Comics
16. "Married... With Children" -- Yeah, this one may seem like a weird show to adapt into comic book form until you find out that...
NOW Comics
17. "Alf" -- ... this one was too.
Marvel Comics
