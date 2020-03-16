‘Batwoman’ Crew Member Injured in On-Set Accident

A crew member on “Batwoman” was injured on the set of the CW superhero drama last week, with an investigation currently underway.

“A valued member of the ‘Batwoman’ production team was recently injured during the preparation of a filming location in Vancouver,” studio Warner Bros. Television said in a statement on Monday. “Our thoughts are with her for a speedy recovery. We are working closely with WorkSafeBC to provide any and all requested information. We continue to work to protect the health and safety of all our crews, casts and employees.”

A GoFundMe page set up over the weekend identified the injured crew member as production assistant Amanda Smith. Smith’s friend told the Vancouver Sun that Smith was injured on March 11 when a boom lift was accidentally lowered onto her head. She was taken to Vancouver General Hospital for emergency spinal surgery and is currently in recovery.

Also Read: All the TV Productions Suspended or Delayed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic (Updating)

According to the fundraiser — which has raised more than $50,000 — Smith cannot feel anything from the waist down. The fundraising goal is currently set at $100,000.

“Unfortunately, with this type of surgery, there is no way to know if it was successful until she undergoes significant therapy,” Smith’s friend Tyler Mazzucco wrote on the GoFundMe page. “Amanda will be unable to work for the foreseeable future and she needs our help to make ends meet until she settles. We do not want her to have to worry about finances as she goes through these uncertain times.”