‘Batwoman': Camrus Johnson Suits Up As Batwing in New Photos

After surviving being shot multiple times by the Crows, “Batwoman’s” Luke Fox is ready to take control of his destiny in Gotham. And in the back half of Season 2, that means beginning the journey that leads to him suiting up as Batwing.

Fans have long hoped that Camrus Johnson, who plays the younger Fox, would take up the superhero identity, as he does in the comics. But for the entire first season and front half of the second, Luke has simply been our resident “guy in the chair” (if you’ll forgive the Marvel reference in a DC story) in the Bat Cave. It’s been enjoyable, but seeing Luke rescue Ryan/Batwoman in the field multiple times this season has shown he has definite potential.

In fact, it’s something Johnson himself has also been vocal about wanting to do.

“Honestly, it’s hard to explain how much it means to me to wear the Batwing suit and officially play my first superhero,” Johnson said in a statement. “The main reason I wanted to be in Batwoman was for this opportunity — to give kids like me another black hero to look up to and relate to. It’s hard not to smile when I catch myself in the mirror with the bat symbol on my chest, and I’ll keep smiling through every fight scene, every awesome stunt, and every Gotham night where Batwing is finally in the field!”

You can check out the first photos of Luke Fox as Batwing below:

Batwoman — Image Number: BWNS2_CarmusJ_Batwing1-JM—051021-0001 — Pictured: Camrus Johnson as Luke Fox/Batwing — Photo: Justina Mintz/The CW — © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Batwoman — Image Number: BWNS2_CarmusJ_Batwing2-JM—051021-0001 — Pictured: Camrus Johnson as Batwing — Photo: Justina Mintz/The CW — © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

For showrunner Caroline Dries, having Luke follow his comic book destiny is something the “Batwoman” team has planned for since the CW show began.

“I’ve been looking forward to seeing Batwing since we decided to make Luke Fox a fundamental part of our Bat Team way back in the pilot development stages,” Dries said. “I can speak for Cam when I say, so has he! But this character couldn’t come out of nowhere. We built this character from a deeply personal and complicated Luke story that we began setting up in season one, and I look forward to unfolding it over the course of season three.”

In the latest episode of “Batwoman,” Luke found himself struggling to stay alive after being shot twice by a Crows agent. Thanks to an assist from Wolf Spider (Lincoln Clauss), Mary (Nicole Kang) was able to successfully get a dose of the Desert Rose to Luke in time to save him.

The only problem is, in his limbo state, Luke had made the decision to let go and be with his dearly departed father. He only woke up because he decided too late.

Going forward, Luke is out to truly secure justice in Gotham, for all citizens.