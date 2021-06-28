Batwoman

The CW

Ratings: ‘Batwoman’ Sheds 45,000 Viewers From Last Week With Season 2 Finale

by | June 28, 2021 @ 9:36 AM

The second-season finale of “Batwoman” drew 404,000 viewers on Sunday, down 45,000 sets of eyeballs from the prior week’s episode of The CW superhero series.

Meanwhile, all of broadcast television was dominated by NBC’s airing of the U.S. Olympic Trials for gymnastics and track & field ahead of the kickoff to the Summer Games in Tokyo.

Jennifer Maas

TV Reporter • jennifer.maas@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jmaasaronson

