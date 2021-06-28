Ratings: ‘Batwoman’ Sheds 45,000 Viewers From Last Week With Season 2 Finale

NBC crushes Sunday competition with U.S. Olympic Trials for gymnastics and track & field

Meanwhile, all of broadcast television was dominated by NBC’s airing of the U.S. Olympic Trials for gymnastics and track & field ahead of the kickoff to the Summer Games in Tokyo.

The second-season finale of “Batwoman” drew 404,000 viewers on Sunday, down 45,000 sets of eyeballs from the prior week’s episode of The CW superhero series.

NBC was first in ratings with a 0.9 in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with 4.5 million, according to preliminary Nielsen numbers. At 7 p.m., the U.S. Olympic Team Trial for track & field had a 0.4/4 and 2.6 million viewers. From 8-11, the gymnastics trials scored a 1.2 and 5.5 million viewers.

CBS and ABC tied for second in ratings, each with a 0.4. CBS was first in total viewers with 4.6 million and ABC was third with 3.8 million.

For CBS, following an overrun of the PGA’s 2021 Travelers Championship golf tournament, primetime was stacked with reruns.

For ABC, after an encore episode of “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” a fresh “Celebrity Family Feud” at 8 earned a 0.5 and 4.2 million viewers. At 9, “The Chase” landed a 0.4 and 3.2 million viewers. “To Tell the Truth” at 10 closed out the block of programming with a 0.3 and 2.7 million viewers.

Fox and The CW tied for fourth in ratings, both with a 0.1. Fox was fourth in viewers with 545,000. The CW was fifth in viewers with 499,000.

For Fox, following two sitcom repeats, “PBC Fight Night” aired live coast to coast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Numbers for the live sporting event were not immediately available.

We do not have initial Nielsen numbers for Spanish-language networks Univision and Telemundo.