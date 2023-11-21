‘Top Gear’ Won’t Return to BBC for ‘Foreseeable Future’ in Wake of Accident Involving Host

The BBC has made the decision to pause its long-running series “Top Gear” “for the foreseeable future,” according to multiple media reports. This decision comes in the wake of a high-speed accident that involved host Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff last December.

“We’ve agreed with BBC Content that given the exceptional circumstances, we will be resting production of the Top Gear U.K. show for the foreseeable future,” a statement posted to the official “Top Gear” site reads. “We’ll continue to support the programme’s core production team and will be leaning on their expertise in a broader production capacity until such time as the U.K. show can restart.”

While filming the 34th series of the car showcase show, Flintoff was involved in an accident. The incident occurred at the show’s test track at Dunsfold Park Aerodome and resulted in Flintoff being airlifted to a hospital. In October of this year, Flintoff and the BBC reached a settlement worth £9m.

“BBC Studios has reached an agreement with Freddie that we believe supports his continued rehabilitation, return to work and future plans,” the company said at the time. “We have sincerely apologised to Freddie and will continue to support him with his recovery.”

Flintoff first became a presenter for the BBC One series in 2019. Prior to that, he was known for his past as a former international cricketer and later as the coach for the England cricket squad. Since his retirement, Flintoff has been involved in several series including Sky One’s panel show “A League of Their Own” and the Australian version of “I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!” which he won in its first season.

“Top Gear” ranks among the longest running series on the BBC. The original run on the series lasted from 1977 to 2001. The show was then revived in 2002 by Jeremy Clarkson and Andy Wilman and has run for 240 episodes, which includes 13 specials.