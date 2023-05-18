BBC Studios has appointed Lawrence Szabo its new executive vice president of U.S. content distribution, the company announced Thursday. He’ll be based in Los Angeles and report to Janet Brown, the company’s president of content distribution for North America and Latin America.

Szabo, who previously worked as a senior executive of program acquisitions at Paramount Global, will “lead a team of licensing specialists for scripted and factual programming, pursuing co-production and content acquisition deals across the full landscape of streaming platforms and linear networks,” per BBC Studios. “He will play a key role in shaping BBC Studios’ strategic direction and generating growth and profit across the region’s content licensing division.”

“Lawrence comes to us with a proven track record on both sides of the table, and across a range of genres,” said Brown. “His passion for great content, thoughtful sales strategies and deep respect for buyers has earned him an incredible network of relationships across the industry. I am truly delighted to welcome him to the team at BBC Studios.”

The move comes as the latest in a line of additions and shifts for BBC Studios. Brown was brought on last August – a hire that coincided with the promotion of Tara Maitra to chief commercial officer, Global distribution.

BBC Studios confirmed to TheWrap that Szabo’s position will be a new role on the team. Szabo will report out of the studio’s Los Angeles office.

“I’m thrilled to join BBC Studios, a creative powerhouse that has built a strong and diverse content pipeline generating literally thousands of hours of programming annually spanning an unparalleled range of genres and specialties,” Szabo said. “From globally renowned franchises like Doctor Who, Bluey and Planet Earth, to fresh content including upcoming comedy series, Black Ops and Cheaters, and premium unscripted docuseries, Blondie: The Early Years, I’m excited for the opportunity to tap into BBC Studios’ beloved brand to offer the most compelling programming solutions to streaming platforms and linear networks in the region.”