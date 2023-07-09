BBC Suspends Unnamed Presenter Over Sexual Misconduct Claims

The BBC has suspended an unnamed male TV presenter following a report from British tabloid The Sun in which a woman accused the presenter of paying her teenage child for sexually explicit pictures.

“The BBC first became aware of a complaint in May,” read a statement from the public British broadcaster. “New allegations were put to us on Thursday of a different nature and in addition to our own enquiries we have also been in touch with external authorities, in line with our protocols.”

Neither the BBC nor The Sun are disclosing the accused presenter’s name. In The Sun’s report, a woman claimed that three years ago, the presenter paid her child, then 17, £35,000 for explicit photos, with her child using the money to pay for crack cocaine. The woman also says that the presenter took a picture of himself in his underwear as part of a video call with her child.

The woman says she first issued a complaint with the BBC on May 19, but approached The Sun after weeks went by without the presenter being taken off the air.

Since The Sun’s report was published, several BBC presenters have faced unsubstantiated claims that they are the accused presenter, leading some to deny such claims on social media.

“I think it’s important to take a stand. There’s just too many of these people on social media,” read a tweet from BBC Radio 5 presenter Nicky Campbell, including a picture of a tweet where he was accused of being the unnamed presenter and a screencap of his report of the tweet to the police.

In an email to staffers, BBC director general Tim Davie condemned the online rumors and said that the company takes the claims “incredibly seriously” and would work with authorities “to ensure that these matters are handled fairly and with care.”

UK culture secretary Lucy Frazer says she has also spoken with Davie about the investigation.

“Given the nature of the allegations it is important that the BBC is now given the space to conduct its investigation, establish the facts and take appropriate action. I will be kept updated,” Frazer said.