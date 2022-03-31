Bobby Flay’s Food Network Series ‘BBQ Brawl’ Enlists Chefs Jet Tila and Anne Burrell, Sets May Premiere (Exclusive)

The new season of Food Network’s “BBQ Brawl,” kicks off Monday, May 9 with a special 90-minute episode, TheWrap can reveal.

Over eight episodes, chefs Flay, Anne Burrell, and Jet Tila will mentor nine upcoming stars in the barbecue world with culinary battles that test their skills and their ability to work together as a team. A panel of judges featuring barbecue legend Rodney Scott, famed chef Brooke Williamson, and lifestyle personality Carson Kressley decide which competitor is worthy of being crowned “Master of ‘Cue” and appear across Food Network’s digital platforms to become its official BBQ expert for the year.

The competition takes place at the famed Star Hill Ranch in Austin, Texas.

“This year’s intense barbecue challenges, breakout BBQ hopefuls, and top-flight Food Network chefs that put their reputations on the line has BBQ Brawl promising to again strike a chord with viewers this season,” Courtney White, president of Food Network and Streaming Food Content at Discovery Inc., said in a statement. “With Anne Burrell and Jet Tila challenging Bobby with their competitive DNA and deep culinary experience, the excitement this season runs hotter than ever.”

This season, the newest batch of contenders will arrive at the ranch in the premiere episode and introduce themselves to the captains by making a flavorful signature skewer. They then will face off in the first team brawl.

Another episode will see the competitors create a dinner party in two hours with only the ingredients provided to them.

Those who make it to the end will have to cook a full BBQ dinner feast in six hours using a whole suckling pig.

And since this is a Bobby Flay show, expect the judges to throw in twists and turns throughout the competition.

“BBQ Brawl” is produced by Rock Shrimp Productions.