Beanie Feldstein undergoes a complete transformation in her new film “How to Build a Girl,” and it’s not just because her character sports a British accent.
The first trailer for “How to Build a Girl,” an indie comedy starring Feldstein that premiered at TIFF last year, shows a nerdy, mopey teenage writer who finds success, fame and notoriety when she reinvents herself as Dolly Wilde, a flamboyant and colorful punk rock critic. She becomes sucked into the world of the ’90s rock scene and has to contend with the existential question of whether she wants to become this person or she needs to start all over again.
“Last night, rock and roll meant nothing to me. By midnight tonight, it was the most important thing in the world,” she says in the trailer while at a rambunctious show. “These are the places where you can come and dance and scream and be with your own kind, where everything is possible.”
Dolly Wilde’s story is inspired by the life of Caitlin Moran, who wrote a semi-autobiographical novel of the same name about growing up in Wolverhampton and finding her way into the world of music and rock and roll criticism when she was just a teenager. When Moran and Feldstein spoke to TheWrap at TIFF, they called the film directed by Coky Giedroyc, “basically a documentary, with a bit more singing in it,” and says that 90 percent of the things that happen in the film were real.
“How to Build a Girl” also stars Emma Thompson, Chris O’Dowd, Jameela Jamil and Alfie Allen, who plays a larger-than-life rock star who comes into orbit with Feldstein’s character through her transformation.
“How to Build a Girl” debuts on VOD from IFC Films on May 8. Watch the first trailer for the film above.
Antonio Banderas, Kerry Washington and 95 More Portraits From TheWrap's Toronto Studio (Photos)
Robert Pattinson, director Robert Eggers and Willem Dafoe, "The Lighthouse"
Actress-producer Kerry Washington, "American Son"
Actor Antonio Banderas, "Pain and Glory"
Director Bryce Dallas Howard, "Dads"
Actress Isabelle Huppert, "Frankie"
Isabelle Huppert and director Ira Sachs, "Frankie"
Christopher Plummer, "Knives Out"
Actress Katherine Langford, "Knives Out"
Actor Jaeden Martell, "Knives Out"
Actress Jamie Lee Curtis, "Knives Out"
Actor Don Johnson, "Knives Out"
Actress Toni Collette, "Knives Out"
"Knives Out" cast and director Rian Johnson
Actors Finn Wittrock, Renée Zellweger and director Rupert Goold, "Judy"
Actress Cynthia Erivo, "Harriet"
Actor Leslie Odom Jr., "Harriet"
Director Kasi Lemmons, "Harriet"
"Harriet" cast with director Kasi Lemmons
Director Marielle Heller, "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood"
Actor Enrico Colantoni, "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood"
Actor Kelvin Harrison Jr, "Waves"
Actress Alexa Demie, "Waves"
Actor Lucas Hedges, "Waves"
Actor Taylor Russell, "Waves"
Director Trey Edward Shults, "Waves"
"Waves" cast and director Trey Edward Schults
Actress Dakota Johnson, "The Friend"
Actor Jason Segel, "The Friend"
Producer Matthew Teague, stars Dakota Johnson, Jason Segel and director Gabriela Cowperthwaite, "The Friend"
Actor Jamie Dornan, "Synchronic"
Actors Jamie Dornan and Ally Ioannides, "Synchronic"