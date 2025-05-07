Jez Butterworth, Peter Straughan and Jack Thorne to Write Sam Mendes’ 4 Beatles Films at Sony

Tony Award winner Jez Butterworth (“Ford v Ferrari,” “Spectre”), Academy Award winner Peter Straughan (“Conclave,” “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy”), and BAFTA and Tony Award winner Jack Thorne (“Adolescence,” “Enola Holmes”) are set to write the screenplays for Sony Pictures, Sam Mendes and Neal Street Productions’ biopics of “The Beatles,” whose stories will be told with four distinct theatrical feature films, the studio announced on Wednesday.

The films mark the first time Apple Corps Ltd. and The Beatles – John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr – have granted full life story and music rights for a scripted film.

Conceived by Mendes, who will direct the four theatrical feature films – one from each band member’s point-of-view – the movies will tell the astonishing story of the greatest band in history.

The four films will star Harris Dickinson (as John Lennon), Barry Keoghan (as Ringo Starr), Paul Mescal (as Paul McCartney) and Joseph Quinn (as George Harrison).

Sony Pictures will finance and distribute worldwide with full theatrical windows in April 2028.

“The Beatles—A Four-Film Cinematic Event” is a Neal Street production in association with Apple Corps for Sony Pictures.

Mendes is producing alongside his Neal Street Productions partner Pippa Harris and Neal Street’s Julie Pastor. Alexandra Derbyshire (“Wonka”) is also producing.

Butterworth’s recent screenwriting credits include James Mangold’s “Ford v Ferrari” and “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.” His other screenwriting credits include “Spectre,” “Black Mass,” and “Edge of Tomorrow.”

Straughan most recently won the Academy Award for his screenplay for Edward Berger’s thriller “Conclave,” starring Ralph Fiennes, John Lithgow, Stanley Tucci, and Isabella Rossellini. He previously co-wrote “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy” with his late wife, Bridget O’Connor. The screenplay earned them an Academy Award nomination and won the BAFTA for Adapted Screenplay. His other film credits include “Our Brand is Crisis,” and “Frank.”

Thorne is a BAFTA and Tony Award-winning screenwriter and theater writer. His recent hit series “Adolescence,” which he co-created, has garnered widespread acclaim. His film credits include “The Swimmers,” “Enola Holmes” and “Enola Holmes 2,” starring Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, and Sam Claflin, “The Aeronauts,” starring Felicity Jones and Eddie Redmayne, and “Wonder,” starring Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson.

Butterworth is repped by CAA and Alan Wertheimer at Jackoway Austen Tyerman. Straughan is repped by Casarotto Ramsay & Associates and CAA. Thorne is repped by UTA, Casarotto Ramsay & Associates and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.

Deadline first reported the news.