‘Beauty and the Beast’ Prequel Series With Luke Evans and Josh Gad a Go at Disney+

Disney+ is bringing back Luke Evans and Josh Gad as Gaston and LeFou from “Beauty and the Beast.” The two will star in a prequel series for Disney+, which was officially ordered on Tuesday.

The series will follow Gaston and LeFou as they set off with LeFou’s stepsister, Tilly, after a surprising revelation from her past comes to light, sending the unlikely trio off on an unexpected journey filled with romance, comedy, and adventure. While the mysteries of the past are uncovered and the dangers of the present grow, old friends and new enemies reveal that this familiar kingdom harbors many secrets.

Briana Middleton will play Tilly.

The eight-episode series, which is tentatively titled “Beauty and the Beast” (despite featuring neither Beauty or the Beast), is being written and executive produced by Gad and “Once Upon a Time” duo Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis. All three will serve as co-showrunners. Liesl Tommy will executive produce and direct the first episode. The series will feature original music from Alan Menkin, who also serves as an executive producer. Glenn Slater will write the lyrics for the first episode.

Production will begin in spring 2022.

“For anyone who’s ever wondered how a brute like Gaston and a goof like LeFou could have ever become friends and partners, or how a mystical enchantress came to cast that fateful spell on the prince-turned-beast, this series will finally provide those answers … and provoke a whole new set of questions,” Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer, Disney Branded Television said.

“There are few more precious gems in the Disney library than this iconic franchise, and this prequel is both a love letter to what’s come before and its own spectacular adventure,” Jonnie Davis, president, ABC Signature said. “Josh, Eddy and Adam’s vision gives us a window into the origin of Luke’s Gaston and Josh’s LeFou with the twist of a new partner in crime—Tilly, played by the luminous Briana Middleton. This dream team would not be complete without the genius Alan Menken returning to write even more glorious music for the franchise he helped create. We’re so grateful to Gary, Ayo, Michael and everyone at Disney Branded Television and Disney+ for their unwavering support. We cannot wait to start shooting.”