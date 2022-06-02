Beavis and Butt-Head, the iconic and delightfully idiotic animated duo of the ’90s, are making their return to screens after more than 10 years with “Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe.”

Paramount+ announced Thursday that the upcoming original movie will premiere on the streaming service Thursday, June 23, along with the film’s trailer debut. In addition to the new movie, Paramount+ will stream the full library of 200+ remastered episodes of the long-running “Beavis and Butt-Head” series, with a new series in the works set to debut later this year.

In its first trailer, “Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe” promises to be the “Dumbest Science Fiction Movie Ever Made,” with a tale that “technically spans two centuries.”

According to the Paramount+ release, “The saga begins when Beavis and Butt-Head wind up at space camp through “creative sentencing” from a juvenile court judge in 1998. Mistaking a docking simulator for something else (huh huh), Beavis and Butt-Head excel at it and are asked to join the space shuttle mission in a PR move. After ruining the mission, they are left for dead in space and end up going through a black hole and reemerging back on Earth in 2022, only to discover a very different world — and find themselves considered Buttholes of Interest by the NSA, the governor of Texas, and a highly intelligent version of themselves from a parallel universe. Also they almost lose their virginity, but don’t.”

Created and voiced by writer, producer and director Mike Judge, the characters became a pop culture sensation, in-house MTV standbys and earned critical acclaim for their signature silly-but-scathing satire. The series originally ran for seven seasons from March 8, 1993, to Nov. 28, 1997, and was revived with its eighth season in 2011.

The “Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe” cast includes Mike Judge, Gary Cole, Chris Diamantopoulos, Nat Faxon, Brian Huskey, Chi McBride, Tig Notaro, Stephen Root, Andrea Savage, Martin Starr and Jimmy O. Yang.The film is executive-produced by Mike Judge, Lew Morton and Mike Rotenberg, and Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Ben Kalina, and Antonio Canobbio for Titmouse.