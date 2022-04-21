‘Becoming Elizabeth’ Gets June Premiere Date; Trailer Features a Teenage Queen Struggling Against Family (Video)

“Becoming Elizabeth,” Starz’s Tudor drama about a young royal, has a premiere date.

The new series will debut on Sunday, June 12, the network announced Thursday. It will drop on the Starzapp and on streaming and on-demand at midnight, and air on linear at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Starz also dropped a trailer for the show, showing Alicia von Rittberg as Elizabeth, as she struggles to find her place at court, with dangerous influences all around, and threats from her own family.

Here’s the logline for the show: “Long before she ascended the throne, young Elizabeth Tudor, played by Alicia von Rittberg, was an orphaned teenager who became embroiled in the political and sexual politics of the English court. The death of King Henry VIII sees his nine-year-old son Edward, played by Oliver Zetterström, take the throne and sets into motion a dangerous scramble for power when Elizabeth, Edward and their sister Mary, played by Romola Garai, find themselves pawns in a game between the great families of England and the powers of Europe who vie for control of the country.”

The series will also feature King Henry’s widow, Catherine Parr, played by Jessica Raine, Thomas Seymour, played by Tom Cullen, the new King’s uncle, who quickly marries the widowed Catherine but soon takes an interest in the teenage Elizabeth, and Duke of Somerset, played by John Heffernan, who loses no time in claiming the position of Lord Protector for himself when the old King dies.

“Becoming Elizabeth” also stars Jamie Blackley, Alexandra Gilbreath, Jamie Parker, Leo Bill, Bella Ramsey, Ekow Quartey, Alex Macqueen and Olivier Huband.

“Becoming Elizabeth” is created, written and executive produced by Anya Reiss. The Forge’s George Ormond is also an EP as is George Faberwith. Lisa Osborne produces.