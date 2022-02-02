God save the queen! Starz has released a first look at its new series “Becoming Elizabeth,” with images of Alicia von Rittberg as Queen Elizabeth I and Tom Cullen as Thomas Seymour. The eight-episode drama series chronicles the orphaned Elizabeth Tudor’s teenage years, as she navigates the sexual and political dynamics of the English court on her path to securing the crown.

Starz

The story kicks off after the death of Elizabeth’s father, King Henry VIII. As the daughter of Anne Boleyn, who was executed when she was a baby, Elizabeth’s claim to the throne is hotly contested. She and her half-siblings are pitted against each other and played by their royal family members and other European powers as they vie for control of the country. Although Elizabeth thinks herself mature enough to hold her own, she must learn the rules quickly in order to survive.

Starz

Tom Cullen plays Thomas Seymour, a charming, funny and ruthlessly ambitious royal who is the uncle of Henry VIII’s first successor, Elizabeth’s half-brother Edward VI.

Co-starring alongside Cullen and von Rittberg are Romola Garai as Mary, Henry VIII’s eldest child; Jessica Raine as Catherine Parras, his widow and Seymour’s lover; and Bella Ramsey as Lady Jane Gray, who Seymour and Parras plan to marry off to the king. Oliver Zetterström plays Edward, Henry VIII’s youngest son who ascends to the throne at age 9.

Other members of the cast include John Heffernan, Jamie Parker, Jamie Blackley, Jacob Avery, Alexandra Gilbreath, Leo Bill, Ekow Quartey, Alex Macqueen and Olivier Huband.

Starz

“Becoming Elizabeth” was created by playright Anya Reiss, who leads an all-female writing team including Emily Ballou, Anna Jordan and Suhayla El-Bushra. Reiss executive produces along with The Forge’s George Ormond and George Faber, with Lisa Osborne producing.

A premiere date has yet to be announced.